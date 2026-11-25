Mohammad Nabi and his son Hassan Eisakhil have registered for the IPL 2027 Auction
Nabi has set his base price at Rs 1 crore, while Hassan has opted for Rs 75 lakh
The father-son duo could create a unique moment if both feature in the final auction list
The IPL 2027 mini-auction could witness a special father-son story, with Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and his son Hassan Eisakhil registering for the upcoming event. If both make it to the final auction list, they could become the first father-son duo to feature in the same IPL auction.
The two cricketers have chosen different base prices for themselves. While the experienced Mohammad Nabi has registered at Rs 1 crore, his son Hassan has entered the auction with a base price of Rs 75 lakh. Their registrations have attracted attention as the IPL prepares for its mini-auction in Goa on December 16.
Mohammad Nabi And Son Hassan Set Different Base Prices
Mohammad Nabi has been a familiar name in the IPL since 2017. The Afghanistan veteran began his journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad before representing Mumbai Indians in the competition.
Across 24 IPL appearances, the 41-year-old has scored 215 runs and picked up 15 wickets. His experience as a spin-bowling all-rounder could make him an option for franchises looking for an experienced overseas player.
Meanwhile, his son Hassan Eisakhil is looking to take his first steps towards an IPL career. The youngster made his international debut for Afghanistan in September 2026 and has now registered for the biggest T20 league auction. His base price has been fixed at Rs 75 lakh.
Will Both Father and Son Make the Final Auction List?
The IPL 2027 auction has received registrations from 1,220 players, including 939 Indians and 281 overseas cricketers. However, only 66 squad positions are available across the 10 franchises, with 25 reserved for overseas players.
All teams have collectively retained 184 players ahead of the mini-auction. The initial registration list will undergo further shortlisting before the final auction pool is announced.
Consequently, it remains to be seen whether both Nabi and Hassan will make the final list. If they do, IPL 2027 could witness a unique father-son moment in its auction history.