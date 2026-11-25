Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed how a 30-minute conversation with Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome batting concerns
Yuvraj shared technical advice and even joked about Sooryavanshi's aggressive batting style
The 15-year-old responded with a sensational 204 off 53 balls against the UAE
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's sensational 204 off just 53 balls against the UAE has left the cricketing world stunned. However, behind the 15-year-old's record-breaking performance was a conversation with someone he has admired throughout his cricketing journey.
The youngster revealed that a nearly 30-minute chat with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome his batting concerns before producing the extraordinary knock in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026.
Sooryavanshi had endured a difficult start to the tournament, failing to score in his first two matches. With doubts creeping into his batting, he decided to seek advice from his idol. What followed was a conversation that helped him identify his mistakes and approach the UAE contest with renewed confidence.
Yuvraj Singh's 30-Minute Conversation With Sooryavanshi
Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI, Sooryavanshi revealed that he openly discussed his batting problems with Yuvraj and received valuable guidance from the former India all-rounder.
"I spoke to him for almost half an hour," Sooryavanshi said.
"He told me a lot of things and helped me understand certain aspects of batting because I was quite worried. I openly discussed the problems I was facing while going out to bat and explained everything to him. He patiently explained several things to me over those 30 minutes."
The youngster also shared a humorous moment from their conversation, revealing that Yuvraj had joked about his aggressive batting approach.
"He also told me that if I played baseball, my score would be different!"
Sooryavanshi Carefully Followed His Idol's Advice
The Rajasthan Royals youngster explained that Yuvraj has always been his idol, which made the conversation even more meaningful. He paid close attention to every suggestion and later reviewed videos of his previous batting performances to identify the mistakes highlighted by the former World Cup winner.
"But I spoke to Yuvraj Singh, who has always been my idol. Of course, when you speak to your idol, you listen to everything they say very carefully. I paid close attention to all his advice, and he pointed out several specific things," he said.
Sooryavanshi further explained that watching his batting videos helped him recognise those technical errors. He then attempted to correct them during the UAE match.
From Two Consecutive Failures to a Record-Breaking Double Century
Sooryavanshi's response was nothing short of extraordinary. After failing to score in his first two tournament appearances, he smashed 204 off just 53 deliveries against the UAE in Doha.
His innings included seven fours and a staggering 28 sixes. He reached his century in just 28 balls before completing his double century in 52 deliveries, setting a new benchmark in professional cricket.
India A chased down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, registering a nine-wicket victory and securing their place in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinals.