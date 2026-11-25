Jennifer Barreto has won Miss Universe 2026.
This is the sixth time Puerto Rico has triumphed at Miss Universe.
India has won Miss Universe thrice, last in 2021.
Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto, 27, has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, clinching the landmark 75th edition of the pageant on home turf. Representing San Sebastián, Barreto received the title from outgoing queen Fátima Bosch of Mexico during the finale on November 25, 2026. The Dominican Republic’s Melissa Nuñez came as first runner-up and Venezuela’s Clara Vegas Goetz placed second, rounding out a competitive Top 5 alongside finalists from the Philippines and New Zealand.
Jennifer Barreto Marks Puerto Rico's Sixth Miss Universe Win
Jennifer Barreto’s Miss Universe 2026 triumph hails Puerto Rico’s sixth crown in the pageant's history and its second won on home soil, echoing Denise Quiñones’s 2001 victory when the island last hosted. Barreto joins an elite roster of Puerto Rican titleholders that includes Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Quiñones (2001), and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).
In this year's final round, all contestants confronted the same prompt: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?" Jennifer Barreto landed the crown with her sharp response: "I believe the world needs leaders who are professionally empathetic. We live in a world where we often judge and question others, but a leader should stand up for their values, set an example, and raise the bar."
The Miss Universe title was won by India three times – Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000, followed by Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.
India’s representative Kaziah Liz Mejo saw her 75th Miss Universe campaign being cut short in Puerto Rico after securing a spot in the Top 30 but not making it to the Top 12 cut. Mejo had been first woman from Kerala to capture the 2026 Miss Universe India crown.
Who Is Jennifer Barreto?
Born Jennifer Abreu Mora on December 17, 1998, in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Barreto is a model, pageant titleholder, and social worker raised in Isabela and educated across San Sebastián and Aguadilla. She began her career in 2021 with the US Department of Defense at Fort Hood, Texas, supporting military families affected by domestic violence and child abuse through the Family Advocacy Program while training leaders in crisis intervention. Later serving as a Prevention Specialist, she led community wellness initiatives alongside volunteer stints at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and Puerto Rico’s Pediatric Diabetes Association.
Established in 1952, Miss Universe commands eager support in pageant powerhouses like the Philippines, Venezuela, and Colombia, where the competition is held as a matter of national prestige. Throughout her 12-month tenure, the titleholder tours the globe for brand appearances and humanitarian advocacy, leveraging the crown as a springboard into high-profile careers across fashion, showbiz, and entrepreneurship.