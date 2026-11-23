Speculation suggested that Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol were to marry in the upcoming year.
Sara Tendulkar's source clarified that the news was false.
Sara Tendulkar has not addressed the wedding speculation herself.
Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol's wedding rumours have been circulating on social media. Speculation suggested that Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, was set to marry Rajveer, the son of Sunny Deol. Now, a source close to Sara Tendulkar squashed the buzz related to Sara and Rajveer's wedding.
Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol's wedding update
A source close to Sara Tendulkar told Times of India that there is no truth to the news of her and Rajveer Deol's marriage. The source also shared that Sara and Rajveer had never met.
"There is no truth to these rumours. Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work. This speculation is just unnecessary and perturbing. Sara will never address these rumours since she wants to be dignified and maintain a graceful stance", the source asserted.
For the unversed, a post related to Sara and Rajveer's wedding news had gone viral on Reddit. The post suggested that Sara and Rajveer were set to get married in 2027. This is not the first time Sara has been linked to a celebrity. Earlier, she was linked to cricketer Shuman Gill, but their relationship was never confirmed publicly.
When Sara Tendulkar spoke about her dream bridal outfit
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has not addressed the wedding speculation herself, but she has opened up about her thoughts on marriage and her expectations. In an earlier interview with Vogue, Sara called her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandok as a learning experience for herself. "I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know what I want and what I don't want."
Sara also shared how her idea of a dream wedding has changed. She revealed that she had seen herself as a pastel bride and had imagined a grand celebration for herself on her big day. "I'm a Libra, very indecisive. Who knows? Maybe I'll go with green", Sara mentioned.