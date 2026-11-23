When Sara Tendulkar spoke about her dream bridal outfit

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has not addressed the wedding speculation herself, but she has opened up about her thoughts on marriage and her expectations. In an earlier interview with Vogue, Sara called her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandok as a learning experience for herself. "I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know what I want and what I don't want."