Sara Tendulkar And Arjun's Fiancée Saaniya Chandok Both Studied In London

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok have been all over the Internet for the past few days. The recent interest has come after the reported engagement of Arjun Tendulkar with Chandok which is said to have taken place in an intimate ceremony.
Chandok and Arjun have known each other for a good time now. Also, Sara is a friend of Chandok and interestingly both of them have studied in London. The soon-to-be sisters in law have been seen together multiple times on social media and the Internet just keeps wanting to know more about Chandok.
Chandok did Business Management from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and went on to launch her own business.
Sara who has been seen with Chandok many times on social media also went to London for higher studies but she was not in the same field. Sara pursued Medicine at University College London. Sara is currently a registered nutritionist (AFN) and is also active in modelling.
Arjun Tendulkar Fact File
Arjun, who is son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, is well known in cricketing circles. A left-arm pacer and a left-hand batter, fans have focused on Arjun's career due to his father's legendary status. Arjun has been with the Mumbai Indians squad since 2021 but has got only five chances in which he has three wickets to his name.
He made his First Class debut for Goa in 2022 and scored a century in his maiden outing to emulate his father's record. Arjun recently got engaged to Saaniya Chandok.