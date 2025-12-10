Digital Workers And Wall-Socket IQ? Decoding Microsoft’s AI Future Plans

If someone told you a decade ago that you could “plug yourself into a wall and gain 50 IQ points,” you would probably smile politely and wonder which science fiction story this is stolen from. But when Microsoft India & South Asia President Puneet Chandok says it on stage in New Delhi, confidently and emphatically and repeats it not once but thrice, it suddenly sounds less like fantasy and more like a trailer for the world ahead. He even jokes, ‘someone like him’ could really use those 50 IQ points.