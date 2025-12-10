Union Govt Informs Parliament of 17.06% Decline In Minority Affairs Budget

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses the media after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal also present. New Delhi Delhi India Photo: - ANI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses the media after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal also present. New Delhi Delhi India Photo: - ANI