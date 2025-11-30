CAG Flags ‘Unrealistic’ Assam Budget Estimates, Cites Major Savings And Missing Accounts

Audit report says Assam’s 2023–24 budget was overestimated, with low utilisation, unnecessary supplementary grants and thousands of pending financial records

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam budget 2023, CAG Assam report, Assam state finances, utilisation certificates Assam
The audit noted that the government spent Rs 1,39,449.66 crore against total grants and appropriations of Rs 1,69,966.13 crore, leaving savings of Rs 30,516.47 crore. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CAG says Assam’s 2023–24 budget estimates were “unrealistic and overestimated”, creating large notional savings.

  • Audit flags unnecessary supplementary grants and poor utilisation across key departments.

  • Over 6,300 UCs and hundreds of annual accounts remain pending, weakening financial accountability.

The Assam government’s financial planning for 2023–24 has come under sharp scrutiny, with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagging “unrealistic and overestimated” budget assumptions and significant gaps in utilisation and accountability. According to PTI, the findings were tabled in the state Assembly on Saturday through the CAG’s report on state finances.

The audit noted that the government spent Rs 1,39,449.66 crore against total grants and appropriations of Rs 1,69,966.13 crore, leaving savings of Rs 30,516.47 crore — nearly 18 per cent of the year’s allocation. But these savings, the report pointed out, were “notional”, as actual receipts stood at Rs 1,38,830.79 crore, far below the estimated Rs 1,65,215.70 crore. PTI reported that only 0.35 per cent of the savings — Rs 107.08 crore — was formally surrendered, limiting the possibility of reallocating funds to departments that needed them.

The CAG observed that supplementary grants worth Rs 30,210.86 crore were cleared during the year, although audit review showed that just 74.19 per cent of this amount was actually required. “Seeking supplementary grants without a requirement is indicative of poor budgetary management by the state government. Further, it is also clear that there is an absence of allocative efficiency and utilisation efficiency by departments, which led to excess expenditure in some grants and savings in others,” the report stated.

The audit also highlighted longstanding issues in financial reporting. A total of 6,335 Utilisation Certificates (UCs), amounting to Rs 18,669.55 crore for the period between 2005–06 and 2022–23, had not been submitted. Without these UCs, auditors were unable to determine whether funds were used for their intended purposes. PTI reported that as of 31 March 2024, 485 annual accounts of 75 autonomous or development councils and other government bodies, along with 245 annual accounts of 39 public sector undertakings (due up to 2023–24), remained pending.

Related Content
Related Content

The CAG said that these delays undermined effective budget control and weakened accountability across institutions. It recommended that the state “may formulate a realistic budget based on reliable assumptions of likely resource mobilisation, the assessed needs of the departments and their capacity to utilise the allocated resources so as to avoid inflated budgeting without corresponding to the available resources”. It further advised the Finance Department to review departments with repeated savings to ensure “realistic budget allocation and monitoring of expenditure”.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Falls As SA Celebrate Second Wicket; IND 168/2 (22 Overs)

  2. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  4. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  5. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Kidambi Eyes Victory Against Gunawan

  2. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  3. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  4. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  5. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  3. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

  4. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  5. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  2. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  3. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution