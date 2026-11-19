Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to MS Dhoni, recalling his early impression of the former India captain's power-hitting and their memorable time together in the dressing room.
Dhoni has retired from the IPL as a player after winning five IPL titles
Dhoni will continue his association with CSK as a mentor
Sachin Tendulkar has joined the growing tributes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni following his decision to call time on his Indian Premier League career as a player and transition into a mentoring role with Chennai Super Kings.
The legendary India batter shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on Dhoni's rise, their time together in the dressing room and the extraordinary legacy he leaves behind in Indian cricket.
Tendulkar also looked back at one of his earliest memories of watching Dhoni bat, recalling how the youngster's power-hitting had caught his attention during a match in Bangladesh.
He was so impressed by what he saw that he remembers discussing Dhoni's potential with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
“I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have."
The batting legend also spoke about the experience of sharing a dressing room with Dhoni and being part of several defining moments in Indian cricket. He acknowledged how the former India captain had exceeded the expectations he had of him and praised the commitment he brought to the game.
“It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more."
“You’ve given Indian cricket your very best, and it’s been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!," Tendulkar posted on social media.
Dhoni's IPL retirement brings an end to a playing career that continued for six years after his international farewell on August 15, 2020.
While he had stepped away from representing India, the wicketkeeper-batter remained an integral part of Chennai Super Kings, leading the franchise through several successful campaigns.
His announcement came on the player retention deadline ahead of the IPL 2027 auction in Goa. Although he will no longer take the field, Dhoni will continue his association with CSK in a mentoring role, remaining involved with the franchise from outside the playing XI.
His contribution to CSK is reflected in a collection of records and silverware. Under his captaincy, the Chennai-based side won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. Dhoni also finishes his IPL career as CSK's most-capped player and highest run-scorer.
Meanwhile, Dhoni's former coach MP Singh also offered his take on the legendary cricketer's character, summing him up in one word: "Loyal".