MS Dhoni announced his retirement as an IPL player on Tuesday, 17 November, and will take up the role of Chennai Super Kings' Team Mentor from IPL 2027
Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad led the tributes, celebrating Dhoni's legacy and influence
Gaikwad credited Dhoni with teaching him the true meaning of "simplicity"
MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, 17 November, bringing an end to his illustrious career as a player in the tournament.
The former India captain will continue his association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), taking up a new role as team mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
The announcement prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes and congratulatory messages from across the cricketing fraternity.
From former teammates to opponents who shared the field with him, several cricketers took to social media to celebrate Dhoni's remarkable legacy and reflect on the memories they shared with the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.
Here are some more heartfelt tributes and congratulatory messages from the cricketing fraternity celebrating MS Dhoni's remarkable IPL career.
Rohit Sharma was among those who congratulated Dhoni, acknowledging the years they spent sharing the field and the memories they created together.
"Congratulations on an incredible IPL career, Dhoni bhai. It's been fun sharing the field and so many memories with you over the years. Much respect!" Rohit wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Jasprit Bumrah also joined the tributes, congratulating the former India captain on his remarkable career through an Instagram story.
Suresh Raina shared a heartfelt message for his former CSK captain, reflecting on the bond they shared both on and off the field.
"Some partnerships go beyond cricket. Some bonds go beyond the boundary. And some legends never truly retire," Raina wrote on Instagram.
Ravindra Jadeja, who shared several memorable years with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, also joined the tributes. The all-rounder shared a special message for his former captain, celebrating their association and the bond they built over the years.
Several other cricketers and personalities from the sporting fraternity also joined in, sharing congratulatory messages and fond memories of Dhoni. Here are some more reactions to the former CSK captain's announcement.
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said he learnt the true meaning of "simplicity" from the former skipper.
Dhoni's playing career may have come to an end, but his journey with Chennai Super Kings is far from over.
As he prepares to take up the team mentor role ahead of IPL 2027, the tributes from his former teammates serve as a reminder of the relationships and memories he has built throughout his career.