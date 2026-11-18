MS Dhoni has officially retired from his illustrious IPL playing career, concluding nearly two decades with Chennai Super Kings
The timing has thrust an excerpt from Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, into the spotlight amid national controversy over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
The memoir highlights lighthearted memories of Dhoni's surreal superstardom and deep humility during their time together at Rising Pune Supergiant
MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League, closing a playing career that defined Chennai Super Kings for nearly two decades. The 45-year-old confirmed the decision with an Instagram story on November 17, and he will stay with the franchise as team mentor from the 2027 season.
Dhoni finishes with 278 IPL matches, 5,439 runs and five titles, won in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He led CSK in 212 games, winning 128, and his calm finishing and captaincy shaped the franchise’s identity.
MS Dhoni Mentioned In Usman Khawaja's Controversial Book 'Sabr'
The timing has put a passage about him in Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life, back in the spotlight. The Australian batter’s book, published last week, has caused a stir in his home country. Khawaja claimed that knowledge of the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering plan went well beyond the three players punished, and that the whole team was aware of it.
He also wrote that Steve Smith talked him out of speaking up at the time. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon issued a joint statement denying prior knowledge, while former coach Darren Lehmann dismissed the claims as an attempt to sell books.
MS Dhoni As Seen By Usman Khawaja
Amid the fallout, the book’s lighter pages have drawn attention. Khawaja played alongside Dhoni at Rising Pune Supergiant, and he wrote that Dhoni was the teammate he loved most. He says he never told Dhoni how much he admired him and simply enjoyed spending time with him.
Khawaja describes crowds chanting Dhoni’s name every time he stepped off the team bus, left the hotel or walked out of the change-room. He recalls that even on a flight, passengers chanted as Dhoni walked to the toilet, and again as he walked back to his seat.
For Khawaja, though, the fame was not the point. “He was an idol – and I don’t mean that figuratively,” he wrote. What drew him to Dhoni was his humility and relaxed approach to the game. Khawaja linked humility to Islamic teaching, and said Dhoni’s attitude on the field was “right up my alley.”