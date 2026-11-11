'Shut Up, You P**i’: Usman Khawaja Recalls Horrific Racial Abuse During Ashes 2023 Series

Usman Khawaja alleges an MCC member racially abused him during the 2023 Ashes at Lord’s
In his autobiography Sabr, Khawaja describes the hostile atmosphere inside the Long Room
MCC took disciplinary action against three members following the controversial incident
Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has made a shocking revelation about the infamous Lord’s Long Room confrontation during the 2023 Ashes, alleging that an MCC member racially abused him following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal.
In his newly released autobiography, Sabr, Khawaja recalled the hostility he and his Australian teammates faced while walking through the pavilion after lunch on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test. The incident occurred after wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped Bairstow when the England batter walked out of his crease, believing the over had ended.
The dismissal triggered an angry reaction from sections of the Lord’s crowd, with Khawaja and David Warner involved in heated exchanges with MCC members. However, Khawaja’s latest account has brought a disturbing racial dimension to the incident.
Usman Khawaja Compares MCC Members to a Pack of Dogs
Recalling the atmosphere inside the prestigious Long Room, Khawaja described how several members collectively directed abusive language at the Australian players.
"It was like a pack of dogs about to feast on their next meals. They were in unison, swearing, calling us ‘F-ing this’ and ‘F-that’, ‘C-nts this’. I could not believe what I was hearing," Khawaja wrote.
He also questioned how members of one of cricket's most respected institutions could behave in such a manner.
"Was this the Long Room? Part of the most prestigious, noble cricket club in the world, where the waiting list was over 30 years? Or were we with the Hollies [Edgbaston's notorious party stand?" he questioned.
Khawaja Recalls Being Called a Racial Slur
The situation reportedly escalated when one member shouted directly into Usman Khawaja's ear. The Australian batter confronted the individual before hearing another person direct a racial slur at him.
"As we kept walking, I pulled up when someone shouted right into my ear, as there was only a rope and about 20 centimetres between us. ‘Don’t you dare scream in my ear again, you d*head,’ I said to the first guy. Then, as I walked on and I heard someone else say, ‘Shut up, you Pi’ and I lost it," Khawaja recalled.
Khawaja also clarified that he could not establish the identity of the person who allegedly used the racial slur. He said he confronted the first individual he believed was responsible and asked security to intervene.
MCC Took Disciplinary Action Against Three Members
The MCC subsequently investigated the Long Room confrontation and took action against three members for abusive, offensive or inappropriate behaviour. One member was expelled, while the other two received suspensions of four-and-a-half years and 30 months, respectively.
The incident remains one of the most controversial episodes of the 2023 Ashes. Australia won the Lord's Test by 43 runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series before England fought back to level it 2-2.