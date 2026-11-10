Ramayana Part One Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Beats Dhurandhar 2, Crosses ₹660 Crore Worldwide

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ramayana Part One hit the theatres on November 5. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead roles

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Ramayana Part 1 box office
Ramayana Part 1 box office collection Day 5 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana: Part 1 collected over ₹120 crore gross in India on its first Monday, setting a new record for an Indian film.

  • The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has outperformed Dhurandhar 2 on Monday and strengthened its post-Diwali theatrical run.

  • The film’s worldwide gross reached over ₹660 crore.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. In India, it has collected more than ₹100 crore net on Day 5 and worldwide it has reached nearly ₹664 crore gross in just five days. The post-Diwali surge matters because big films often slow down after the opening weekend, but the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer picked up pace.

Ramayana Part One box office collection

Ramayana Part One had already opened strongly over the weekend. Monday then added another sharp jump, lifting its India gross and strengthening its early theatrical run across markets.

It has crossed Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2's Day 5 collection on Monday.

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Beats Dhurandhar 2 on Day 5

According to a Sacnilk report, Ramayana: Part 1 collected ₹107.50 crore net on November 9 across 23,911 shows.

That was a 91.5 per cent growth from its Day 4 collection of ₹56.15 crore. It has beaten Dhurandhar 2, which had collected ₹60 crore net on its first Monday.

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With this, the epic drama has crossed the ₹340-crore mark in India. Its total domestic net collection now stands at ₹346.35 crore, while domestic gross has reached ₹413.90 crore.

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The Hindi version contributed ₹87.25 crore net on Monday from 19,786 shows.

The Kannada version brought in ₹7.50 crore. Telugu added ₹6 crore, Tamil collected ₹4 crore and Malayalam earned ₹2.75 crore.

Across all five languages, the film averaged ₹44,958 per show on Day 5. Day-wise India gross was ₹77.50 crore on Day 1, ₹57.30 crore on Day 2, ₹83.45 crore on Day 3, ₹66.95 crore on Day 4 and ₹128.70 crore on Day 5.

Overseas collection

Overseas, the film earned ₹25 crore on Monday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹250 crore.

Ramayana Part One has become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 worldwide.

It is yet to beat the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (₹1,852 crore and Jailer 2 (₹821 crore).

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Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, round out the cast.

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