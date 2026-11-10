Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. In India, it has collected more than ₹100 crore net on Day 5 and worldwide it has reached nearly ₹664 crore gross in just five days. The post-Diwali surge matters because big films often slow down after the opening weekend, but the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer picked up pace.