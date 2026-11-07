Ramayana Box Office Day 2 : Ranbir Kapoor's Film Hits ₹220 Cr Globally But Still Tails Adipurush

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi front the epic saga.
Ramayana is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has stomped past the ₹200-crore mark globally in just two days, grossing an estimated ₹221.05 crore worldwide. On its second day, the film gathered approximately ₹48.05 crore net in India across 23,316 shows. The second part of the saga is due in Diwali 2028.
Ramayana Box Office Day 2 Trends
Ramayana opened strong with ₹64.85 crore net in India, underwhelming relative to its massive scale, yet still nabbing the fourth-biggest opening in Bollywood history. Despite a morning slowdown on Friday, it added ₹48.05 crore net on day two, pushing its 2-day total to ₹112.90 crore (per Sacnilk) and marching past the domestic ₹100-crore mark as it eyes a weekend rebound.
However, the Ranbir Kapoor film remains heavily reliant on its Hindi release. Surprisingly, Yash’s much-admired presence as Raavan failed to ignite the Kannada version, which recovered a sluggish ₹7.50 crore on day one with little day-two traction. While the Telugu dub is performing well, Tamil and Malayalam numbers remain modest. The makers have to rely on strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews to boost momentum.
The Hindi belt continued to drive domestic numbers, generating ₹35.50 crore on day two. Regional dubbed versions trailed significantly, led by Kannada at ₹5.15 crore and Telugu at ₹4.75 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam spawned ₹1.50 crore and ₹1.15 crore. Worldwide, the film’s two-day gross crossed ₹221.05 crore.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Ramayana’s opening-day haul outperformed blockbusters like Animal (₹63 crore), Drishyam 2 (₹62 crore), and Pathaan (₹57 crore), though it fell short of Adipurush (₹86.75 crore) and Dhurandhar 2’s all-time day-one record (₹102 crore). That gap increased by day two, with Ramayana’s ₹112.90-crore net total trailing Adipurush’s ₹151-crore two-day mark.
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever.