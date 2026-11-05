Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a stand on live singing

During his performance in Chhattisgarh, Abhijeet reportedly assured the audience that he would never pretend to sing on stage. His comments appeared to be an indirect reference to the allegations surrounding Daler Mehndi's recent performance in Uttarakhand. Although Abhijeet did not mention the singer by name, his remarks have been interpreted as a response to the ongoing controversy.