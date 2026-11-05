Abhijeet Bhattacharya comments on Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand concert controversy.
Subodh Uniyal alleged that Daler Mehndi lip-synced during the Kunjapuri Mela performance.
The minister claimed the singer was paid ₹35 lakh for the event.
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has seemingly joined the debate surrounding Daler Mehndi's controversial Uttarakhand concert. Without directly naming the veteran singer, Abhijeet made his position on lip-syncing during live performances clear while addressing an audience at a recent show in Chhattisgarh. His remarks have since attracted attention on social media, adding another voice to the discussion about authenticity and accountability at live concerts.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a stand on live singing
During his performance in Chhattisgarh, Abhijeet reportedly assured the audience that he would never pretend to sing on stage. His comments appeared to be an indirect reference to the allegations surrounding Daler Mehndi's recent performance in Uttarakhand. Although Abhijeet did not mention the singer by name, his remarks have been interpreted as a response to the ongoing controversy.
The comments have brought renewed attention to the expectations audiences have of singers performing live, particularly when concerts involve large crowds and substantial payments. The debate also raises questions about the difference between a live vocal performance and one supported by a pre-recorded track.
What is the Daler Mehndi lip-syncing controversy?
The controversy began when Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi during his performance at the Kunjapuri Mela. The minister questioned the singer's performance and alleged that he was lip-syncing instead of singing live. He also claimed that Mehndi had been paid ₹35 lakh for the event.
The incident prompted reactions from several members of the entertainment industry. Mika Singh and Anupam Kher came out in support of Daler Mehndi, while singer Sona Mohapatra raised questions about performers' accountability towards their audiences.
Anupam Kher had also criticised the minister for confronting Mehndi publicly. In an earlier conversation, he argued that the matter could have been handled respectfully in private. He also pointed out that the singer had not been keeping well for years.
Abhijeet's remarks have now added another perspective to the debate, shifting attention back to the responsibility singers have towards audiences who pay to watch them perform.