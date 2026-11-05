Keerthy Suresh On Facing Family Pushback Over 15-Year Interfaith Romance

Keerthy Suresh opened up about her inter-faith marriage.
She married Antony Thattil in 2024.
Suresh confessed to battling a share of familial friction with making her relationship with Antony public.
National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh recently opened up about the early hurdles of her 15-year relationship with businessman Antony Thattil, whom she wed in 2024. She shared that their interfaith romance triggered friction at home, recalling how her mother first uncovered the secret back in her college days after stumbling across her diary.
"I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, 'I'm your mother; I can read your diary.' The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don't even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it," she revealed in a conversation with Curly Tales.
Reflecting on her relationship, Keerthy revealed, “I started dating when I was 17. He’s seven years older than me.”
Maintaining their privacy was surprisingly effortless, she explained: “In fact, it was very easy. Firstly, we never went on holidays, just the two of us. We love having our friends around. So, we always went with a bunch of people. Even when we posted pictures, nobody would have known that this person was my boyfriend. So, it’s very easy.”
Once the wedding news broke, however, Antony, who runs a window furnishings import business, became sharply anxious about public scrutiny, constantly asking, “Are there paps here?”
She wrapped up saying, "We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he’s a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]. He had seen me before I became an actor. That’s the best part. We kind of grew up together.”
Keerthy-Antony Marriage
After years of keeping their romance under wraps, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil married on December 12, 2024, in an intimate Goa ceremony blending Tamil Brahmin and Malayali Christian customs.
Looking back on the wedding in a 2025 interview with Galatta India, Keerthy opened up about the long journey to the altar: "Literally it's a dream... I can't even say it was a dream because we've had nightmares of eloping. So I don't know if I can even call it a dream. But my heart was full, and it was a very emotional moment for us because we always wanted this."
On the work front, Keerthy was last seen alongside Radhika Apte in Dharmaraj Shetty’s Netflix series Akka. The show met with middling reception.