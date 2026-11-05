Keerthy Suresh On Facing Family Pushback Over 15-Year Interfaith Romance

"I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, 'I'm your mother; I can read your diary.' The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don't even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it," she revealed in a conversation with Curly Tales.