She said, "I feel like at the end of the day, if they feel uncomfortable, please walk out of the film. I don’t think we should be put in a place where we say we didn’t have a choice. This is not against a man or a woman. As a woman, it is very easy for me to take sides, I will obviously take the side of the woman, but I don’t think any of us today, especially the examples that you gave, I don’t think either of them are in a place where they can't walk out a film, especially being who they are."