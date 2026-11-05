DJ Martin Garrix Set for Massive 10-City India Takeover In March 2027

Martin Garrix On India Tour

The DJ announced his upcoming India tour on his official social media handle on Wednesday. He shared about the India tour, “India has been such a special part of my journey, and the love and support I’ve received there over the years has been incredible. I’ve been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there. Coming back for a 10-city tour and celebrating Holi with close to 200,000 people takes it to a whole new level!! I can’t wait to see everyone and make even more memories together.”