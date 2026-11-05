DJ Martin Garrix Set for Massive 10-City India Takeover In March 2027

DJ Martin Garrix is returning to India.
In March 2027, he'll embark on a 10-city India tour.
The Dutch DJ's India tour kicks off in Ahmedabad and wraps in Pune.
Dutch DJ and music producer Martin Garrix is set to return to India for a 10-city Sunburn Arena tour in March 2027, aligning with the Holi festivities. Following his December 2025 Sunburn appearance, the "Animals" hitmaker will kick off the run in Ahmedabad on March 10, hitting Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai before wrapping up in Pune on March 22.
Martin Garrix On India Tour
The DJ announced his upcoming India tour on his official social media handle on Wednesday. He shared about the India tour, “India has been such a special part of my journey, and the love and support I’ve received there over the years has been incredible. I’ve been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there. Coming back for a 10-city tour and celebrating Holi with close to 200,000 people takes it to a whole new level!! I can’t wait to see everyone and make even more memories together.”
India’s EDM scene has grown at a lightning pace, with Martin Garrix serving as a constant catalyst. For fans raised on hits like "Animals," "In the Name of Love," "Scared to Be Lonely," and "High on Life," his shows offer a chance to relive party anthems live and louder than ever. From headlining festivals to becoming a staple of India's Holi celebrations, Garrix’s connection with the country only continues to deepen.
Sunburn CEO Karan Singh suggested that each return with Garrix elevates the live experience, adding, “Bringing him back for a 10-city tour during Holi, India’s most vibrant and cultural celebration, feels like the perfect way to take that journey forward.”
Their decade-long partnership spans major milestones, from headlining Sunburn 2017 to an eight-city tour in 2023, a stadium Holi show at DY Patil, and the inaugural Mumbai Sunburn edition in December 2025. Early access ticket registrations opened November 4 at 5 PM.