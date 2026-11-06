Mahesh Bhatt Moved To Tears By Ranbir Kapoor’s Performance In Ramayana

Mahesh Bhatt's Ramayana Memories

In the conversation, he was also asked about his earliest memories of the ‘Ramayana’. He shared, “Before I saw Rama on a screen, I knew him through my mother’s voice. She told my brother, my sisters and me about the “Ramayana.” I was a child. I did not understand all of it, but it entered my consciousness. At 12, I saw “Sampoorna Ramayana,” produced by Homi Wadia and directed by Babubhai Mistry, that wizard of bygone days. I wept when Sita pleaded with Mother Earth to take her back into her womb. She had been banished from Ayodhya after the Agni Pariksha. She had given birth to Luv and Kush and lived alone. I felt the cruelty of it then. I still do.”