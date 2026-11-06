Ramayana released on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed the epic adaptation.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the saga.
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga joined SS Rajamouli and critics nationwide in praising Thursday's release of Ramayana. Vanga singled out lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their performances, while lauding producer Namit Malhotra’s multi-year dedication to bringing the epic to screen.
Sandeep Vanga Raves About Ramayana
Taking to X, Sandeep praised Ranbir and Yash's performances, saying that both actors had nailed their respective roles. He wrote, "Want to experience the magnitude of Ram and Raavana? Please go watch Ramayana. Ranbir and Yash — both nailed it bone-deep.Made their presence absolutely commanding. I loved it. ❤"
Sandeep also tagged Namit Malhotra and reserved special praise for the producer's commitment to the project. He wrote, "I have never known a producer to be this committed @malhotra_namit."
Earlier, RRR director SS Rajamouli also shared his review on social media and lavished praise on the entire team of Ramayana. He wrote, “#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen."
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film anchors its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever.