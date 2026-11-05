Karan Johar praised Ramayana after its theatrical release on Thursday, November 5.
Johar said Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Shri Ram showed “divine perfection” and deep meditation
He described Sai Pallavi’s Sita as divine and sublime, while also praising Yash and Ravie Dubey.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend debuted in cinemas today, November 5. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Nitesh Tiwari's epic drama has opened to packed shows and massive applause. Karan Johar was the first among celebs to review Namit Malhotra and Yash-backed Ramayana: Part One.
Karan Johar reviews Ramayana
Karan Johar called the film “nothing short of a miracle” in a social media post.
“RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity…. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud, and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!! (sic),” he wrote on Instagram.
The filmmaker also said Namit Malhotra pushed him to be brave and to trust his conviction. He also praised Malhotra for the confidence to present a simple story in a simple, firm manner.
“Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles … without frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you, my dearest friend, are a gifted artist and beyond….you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram… your eyes do all the heavy lifting… It's your most challenging role ever, and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION….(sic)”, Johar wrote.
He called Sai Pallavi's performance calling it "divine and sublime".
"Each and every time you appear on screen, you command attention and applause …. Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!! Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices ….Outstanding! (sic)," he added.
He called Ravie "BRILLIANT" as Laxman, adding, "The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness ( both internal and external ) moved me and made me smile wide."
“To every actor ( terrific ensemble) … to every technician… to each and every team member of this EPIC!!! Huge congratulations !!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can.”, Johar concluded his note.
Ramayana also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Lara Dutta and others in key roles.