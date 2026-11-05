“RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity…. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud, and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!! (sic),” he wrote on Instagram.