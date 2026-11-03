'Raha’s 4th Diwali' : Ranbir Kapoor Places Family First Ahead Of Ramayana’s Massive Release

Ramayana releases on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directs the two-part saga.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the saga.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part I hits theaters on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali, followed by Part II in Diwali 2028. While promoting the epic alongside co-stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to reflect on the guiding lights, the "diyas", in his life. The festive timing holds special significance, as Diwali honors Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.
In a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, Ranbir Kapoor said, "For me, it's (the diya) definitely my daughter (Raha Kapoor). It's her fourth Diwali."
He added, "It's her birthday as well on November 6, two days before Diwali (November 8). So I hope that she gets a lot of blessings, good vibes, and positivity around her."
Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi gave a warm shout out to the film's larger team, "Over the last few days, I've been feeling very overwhelmed with the kind of reception and everything... But we are just the faces of the film. I want to give a shout-out to everyone who worked on Ramayana, including the assistant directors (ADs), the people who worked on my costumes, and everyone who worked hard."
"You (the audience) haven't interacted with them yet, and they have yet to receive the love. So, I am giving a huge shout-out to all of them who worked on Ramayana, and I really want to bless them and pray for their well-being," wrapped the actor.
Ramayana Release, Cast Details
Steered by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.