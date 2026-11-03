Orry on his fallout with Sara Ali Khan

Recalling their decade-long friendship, Orry said he had stood by Sara during difficult phases of her life but felt abandoned when the situation was reversed. Explaining why he unfollowed her, he said, “Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too. You asked me if there are fake friendships. Sara has been like a childhood friend; we were friends from college and 10 years after that.”