Orry revisits his decade-long friendship with Sara Ali Khan on Neha Dhupia's vlog.
He alleges Amrita Singh abused him during an incident in 2021.
Orry says Sara did not support him when he needed her.
Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken about his fallout with Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's vlog Double Date, he alleged that Sara disappeared when he needed her support and claimed that Amrita had abused him.
Orry on his fallout with Sara Ali Khan
Recalling their decade-long friendship, Orry said he had stood by Sara during difficult phases of her life but felt abandoned when the situation was reversed. Explaining why he unfollowed her, he said, “Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too. You asked me if there are fake friendships. Sara has been like a childhood friend; we were friends from college and 10 years after that.”
He further alleged that Sara did not check on him when he needed her. “She didn’t even call me once to check on me,” he said, adding that he never received an apology for what happened. Orry also claimed that Amrita had said things about him to others.
During the conversation, Orry spoke openly about holding grudges and taking matters into his own hands. “I hold a grudge, and I hold it for years. And I plot revenge; I am very confrontational,” he said, adding that he does not always wait for karma.
Orry recalls his experience with Amrita Singh
Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Orry had recalled an incident involving Amrita in 2021. He said, “Back in 2021, when Amrita Singh traumatised me, it was a lot. I don’t think I have been through something like this.”
Orry had also described the experience as a difficult period that changed how he dealt withalso described the experience as a difficult period that changed how he handled
said he and Sara became friends in college, drifted apart after graduation, had spoken about how he and Sara became friends in college, drifted apart after graduation and reconnected during the lockdown. He had then described them as dear old friends.
Orry was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where he finished as the second runner-up. Sara was recently seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer.