'India Is Secular' : Bombay High Court Fires Back After BMC Pulls Dia Mirza’s Diwali Ad

Bombay HC Condemns Takedown Of Dia Mirza's Diwali Appeal

“We are disturbed with the comments made by certain persons in regard to celebrities who had participated and assisted in public cause being taken up by BMC of creating awareness of ill effects of bursting firecrackers by the noise and air pollution. In our opinion, BMC took very effective steps, and each one of them [celebrities] have given this message to nurture togetherness. We certainly believe when with such solemnity such task was undertaken, there was no room for factionalism,” the HC underlined in its order.