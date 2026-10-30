Virat Kohli To Spread The Crackers-Free Diwali Message? Supreme Court Has A Suggestion

Supreme Court suggests involving Virat Kohli and other prominent figures in a crackers-free Diwali awareness campaign
Bench urges authorities to educate children and the public about firecracker pollution in Delhi-NCR
Kohli is part of India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series, starting November 4
The Supreme Court on Thursday suggested involving prominent sportspersons, such as Virat Kohli, in a public-awareness campaign encouraging people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers amid concerns over air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The suggestion came during a hearing on pollution-related matters before a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale.
The judges called for fresh approaches to communicating firecracker restrictions, proposing that the Centre and Delhi authorities use television, newspapers and other media platforms to reach the public.
The bench suggested that well-known personalities could record short messages highlighting the importance of celebrating the festival without adding to the region's pollution burden.
“Why can't you use the services of prominent personalities to make the public awareness like the good sportsmen or the public figures which are highly respected from any walk of life,” Justice Varale said, as quoted by Live Law.
“For Delhi, if you can say, they will come and do. They will help you. Somebody like, you know, the celebrated cricketers like Virat Kohli or somebody, you can request him to make a segment that let us make this Diwali as one that is enjoyable. Let us enjoy the spirit of the festival of light," Justice Sundresh said, as quoted by Live Law.
The court observed that Diwali was traditionally associated with lights and that fireworks were introduced later. The judges stressed that people should be encouraged to embrace the festival's spirit without engaging in activities that adversely affect others.
The bench also highlighted the need to educate children about the harmful effects of firecracker pollution. The judges observed that awareness among younger generations could influence household practices and encourage families to opt for less polluting ways to celebrate Diwali.
Questioning the effectiveness of repeated judicial interventions, the bench called for innovative measures to address the recurring pollution crisis. It observed that annual court orders risked becoming largely academic when violations continued, underlining the need for greater public participation alongside enforcement.
Kohli has previously featured in awareness videos encouraging people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. Such appeals, however, have received mixed reactions from sections of the public.
Kohli is part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The first match is scheduled to be played in Auckland on November 4.