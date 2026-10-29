Punjab Polls 2027: BJP-SAD Reunion Nears, Seat-Sharing Talks Continue

The main sticking point is seat-sharing, though the alliance is expected to be announced before the seat-sharing arrangement is finalised. The BJP is seeking between 40 and 47 of the state’s 117 Assembly seats, though a compromise around 36–37 seats is considered likely. In previous alliances, the BJP contested 23 seats, but it now wants a larger share as it seeks to expand its presence in Punjab. While the SAD initially favoured retaining the old formula, the BJP has based its demands on the parties’ performance in recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.