“They get the sense that something is happening, and they say: let us be on the street, let us protest, let us see what happens. They are the ones who would be able to communicate even if the internet is cut. They are the ones who would take the first detention, the first lathi charge. The mass of the protest may come from social media…People will travel from Noida, from Gurgaon, from those places. They will ask: ‘Hi guys, this is the first time we are protesting. How are we supposed to do these things?’ They need people who can tell them how to conduct themselves, to be relaxed and to stay calm,” he says.