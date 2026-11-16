The Union Environment Ministry has contacted AISA president Neha Bora, saying Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is giving the Delhi-NCR pollution crisis the “highest priority”.
AISA has maintained that its planned citizens’ delegation to the minister’s office will proceed despite the ministry’s response.
Delhi recorded an AQI of 218 on Monday morning, while activists called for stronger pollution monitoring, greater transparency and accountability for polluters.
The Union Environment Ministry reached out to All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora after the student leader announced plans to lead a citizens’ delegation to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office over worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. In an email sent late on Sunday, the ministry said Yadav attaches the “highest priority” to tackling air pollution and is continuously monitoring enforcement measures across the National Capital Region.
The response came after Bora said the request for an urgent meeting with the minister, made on November 12, had gone unanswered. Despite the ministry’s reply, AISA said its plan to approach the minister’s office in Delhi on Monday remained unchanged. The citizen's delegation also said in a statement they will march to Yadav's office.
The delegation said, "We will seek to meet his [Yadav] team and the people in-charge in his absence to discuss the steps being taken to counter the severe air pollution across India. We will also be seeking to fix an appointment with Mr Bhupinder Yadav as soon as he returns from his foreign travels."
Ministry Says Minister Monitoring Pollution Control Measures
In its response to Bora, the ministry said Yadav was in Türkiye, leading the Indian delegation at the COP31 climate summit. The email, reviewed by Outlook, was sent by V Pazhaniyandi, a director in the ministry. It stated that the minister was “continuously monitoring and reviewing” measures being implemented by state governments and local authorities to address air pollution.
The ministry also referred to directions issued during a review meeting, asking National Capital Region states to ensure strict, time-bound and coordinated enforcement on the ground, including the deployment of senior, secretary-level officers in cities across the region.
The ministry's email further said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was coordinating efforts with the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with local bodies, to address pollution at the ground level. The Centre also called for real-time monitoring, accountability of field officers and action against polluting industries that had failed to install required pollution-control equipment.
AISA Says Protest Plan Remains Unchanged Amid Poor Air Quality
Bora and others in a citizen's delegation had announced the proposed visit after alleging a lack of response to their request for a meeting with Yadav to discuss the public health impact of air pollution.
In a video message on Sunday, Bora urged citizens to join the delegation, framing the campaign around the “right to breathe” and the “right to life”. The delegation also includes environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari, public policy and health expert Urvashi Prasad, and former Air Pollution Action Group member Ashish Jacob. AISA said the programme would go ahead despite the ministry’s response.
The protest comes as Delhi continues to grapple with poor air quality. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 218 at 8 am on Monday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.
In their November 12 communication to the minister, Bora and the other signatories raised concerns over monitoring gaps, public health risks, transport and industrial emissions, construction dust and waste management. They also called for greater transparency in air-quality data and stronger accountability for polluters.