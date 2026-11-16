Hackers Exploit NBFC Software Gaps, Divert Over ₹65 Cr In Delhi-NCR

Twelve NBFCs in Delhi-NCR lost over ₹65 crore in three months after hackers exploited software vulnerabilities.
Police arrested 20 people and seized ₹18 crore before it could be withdrawn or converted into cryptocurrency.
More than 150 NBFC complaints nationwide reported losses exceeding ₹300 crore, with fraudsters using malware, cloud servers and AI tools.
Twelve non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in Delhi-NCR have lost more than ₹65 crore in the past three months after hackers exploited vulnerabilities in their software to divert approved but undisbursed loans into mule accounts, according to Delhi Police.
As Indian Express reported, Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the 12 cases. A senior police officer said all the accused were linked to the creation or procurement of mule accounts used to receive the stolen money. Of the Rs 65 crore lost, investigators detected and seized ₹18 crore before it could be withdrawn as cash or converted into cryptocurrency, the officer said.
Investigators have also uncovered a new pattern of cyber fraud. Instead of targeting customers through scams such as 'digital arrests', fraudsters hacked NBFC systems and used trusted cloud servers to send loan disbursement commands. This made the requests appear routine to the companies' security systems. Police also found evidence of an AI-powered hacking tool being used in at least one case.
How The Fraud Works
The breach begins with the front-end systems of an NBFC.
A senior police officer said hackers typically use malware to gain access to the front end of an NBFC's app, which displays services such as loan applications.
"Many of these companies are small in scale, and the software codes running their systems have gaps, which provide the inlet for these malwares," the officer said.
Once inside, the malware remains undetected for seven to eight days, during which it accesses details of loans that have been approved but are yet to be disbursed.
"The malware helps the fraudster identify the set of commands required to be given to the system for the disbursement of loans," the officer said.
The fraudsters then exploit the NBFC's reliance on trusted cloud infrastructure. Several companies use fintech firms to host their websites on cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS). Their firewalls whitelist IP addresses associated with these data centres, allowing requests from them to pass through security checks.
Hackers exploit this arrangement by creating accounts on publicly available cloud services and using their IP addresses to send fraudulent commands.
"However, most of these cloud services are publicly available, so anyone can open an account on them and use a specific set of IP addresses. So the fraudsters register accounts on these cloud services, write a command based on the information they collected from the NBFC website, and prepare malware for the disbursement of loans from the NBFC," the officer said.
The fraudsters then replace the original borrower's bank account details with those of a mule account.
"The code asks the NBFC's API to send a request for disbursement of the loan, which bypasses the NBFC firewall because of the 'whitelisted' IP address and reaches the bank, getting instant approval," the police officer said.
According to investigators, fraudsters used multiple transactions and several whitelisted IP addresses to divert the money.
Police have also flagged the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in these attacks.
"We have detected traces of AI being used in these frauds. These incidents are largely attributable to weaknesses in the public-facing cyber systems of NBFCs," said DCP (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi.
A senior officer said fraudsters were increasingly using AI tools to exploit software vulnerabilities more quickly and on a larger scale.
In one case reported in October, an NBFC was allegedly defrauded of Rs 3 crore. Investigators found that a Chinese AI platform, CyberStrikeAI, had been used to send command scripts to the company, a senior police officer said.
The fraud often comes to light only after the money has been transferred. According to a senior officer, several smaller NBFCs reconcile their accounts weekly or fortnightly, delaying the detection of unauthorised disbursements.
"We urge all NBFCs, particularly smaller entities, to strengthen their systems in line with the advisories issued by Delhi Police and CERT-In, have their systems audited, and ensure that their operating environment is cyber secure," said Additional CP (IFSO) Sanjay Bhatia.
NBFCs Across India Lose Over ₹300 Crore
The 12 Delhi-NCR cases are part of a wider pattern of cyber fraud targeting NBFCs across the country.
A senior Delhi Police officer said more than 150 complaints had been filed by NBFCs across India over the same three-month period, with losses exceeding ₹300 crore.
Hero FinCorp was among the first companies to report a major breach in Delhi.
On August 17, the NBFC lost ₹12 crore through more than 300 transactions. Police said the money was siphoned off through over 317 transactions using at least 165 IP addresses. The Indian Express had earlier reported the case. Hero FinCorp Ltd declined to comment.
Several other NBFCs reported similar incidents in the following weeks.
Between September 18 and September 21, one NBFC lost ₹2.75 crore through 462 transactions. Later that month, another small-scale NBFC reported a loss of Rs 66 lakh through 66 transactions over two days. A third company reported losing ₹3.84 crore through 124 transactions between September 27 and September 28.
The reported losses increased in October.
On October 4, an NBFC complained that it had lost ₹10.59 crore through 1,131 transactions over three days. The following day, another company reported a loss of ₹3.93 crore through 149 transactions in a single day. On October 9, another NBFC reported losses of ₹10.52 crore through 443 transactions over three days.
Further complaints were filed later in the month.
On October 15, an NBFC reported losing ₹1.19 crore through 252 transactions. Four more cases were registered on October 19, October 21, October 22 and November 3, involving reported losses of ₹1.02 crore, ₹12.49 crore, ₹1.28 crore and ₹5.10 crore, respectively.
One of the complaints named Unifinz Pvt Ltd. On October 21, the company reported a loss of ₹12.49 crore through 550 transactions over two days.
Police said the pattern across the cases indicated that fraudsters were exploiting vulnerabilities in NBFC systems to divert loans that had been approved but not yet disbursed. The money was transferred to mule accounts before the companies could detect the breach.