Reservations were conceived as an instrument of affirmative action to redress historical injustice, uplift disadvantaged communities and progressively establish substantive equality. They must be understood in the context of the larger goal of a society in which social background no longer determines a person's opportunities or dignity. Assessing how far we have travelled towards that goal, identifying the gaps that remain and developing a credible vision for the future must be the starting point of any meaningful policy. Without such introspection, regulation may continue to offer the appearance of action without the deeper transformation that Indian higher education and society urgently need. Tragic student suicides have rightly provoked anger. But anger alone should not drive policy. Before enacting yet another set of regulations, we must ask where the problem actually lies.