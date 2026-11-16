The UGC's 2026 Equity Regulations have reignited debates over caste discrimination, affirmative action and campus divisions.
Regulations alone cannot end discrimination without addressing deep-rooted prejudice and institutional failures.
Meaningful equity requires tackling historical injustice, shrinking opportunities and social divisions beyond bureaucratic compliance.
One of the fundamental challenges confronting Indian universities is how to promote equity without reinforcing the very social divisions they seek to overcome. The question has gained fresh urgency with the UGC's 2026 Equity Regulations, which were challenged in the Supreme Court and subsequently stayed. Regulations, however well-intentioned, cannot be judged by the objectives they proclaim; their worth lies in the outcomes they deliver.
The controversy highlights the risks of an approach that may intensify social and political contestation without addressing the structural roots of discrimination. An issue of such consequence cannot be reduced to electoral arithmetic or to competing claims of caste-based advantage and disadvantage that are emerging. At stake is a larger question about the philosophy and future of Indian higher education: can equity be achieved through regulatory prescription alone when discrimination remains embedded in social attitudes, institutional cultures and everyday practice?
The task, therefore, is to move beyond compliance-driven regulation towards a more transformative vision, one that combines affirmative safeguards for historically disadvantaged communities with universal principles of equality, procedural fairness and individual dignity. Any equity framework must be judged by its ability to eliminate discrimination, strengthen social cohesion and foster a shared sense of belonging across the academic community.
Affirmative safeguards and targeted institutional support are essential to redress historical discrimination and structural inequality. But these problems are rooted in the wider social fabric and are not confined to campuses. Universities can play an important role in combating discrimination and fostering inclusion, but how far can regulatory mechanisms succeed while prejudice remains entrenched in society?
Universities must ensure that historically disadvantaged communities receive the support they need while every individual enjoys equal protection, fairness and dignity. As spaces of intellectual engagement and social transformation, they must rise above identity-based antagonism and nurture dialogue, empathy and fraternity. The real test of an equitable education system is whether it can correct historical injustices while bringing people together rather than creating new boundaries of exclusion. The 2026 Regulations must be measured against this standard.
Beyond Rules And Regulations
Equally important is whether the regulations can be implemented in ways that bring meaningful change rather than becoming merely procedural or administrative exercises. Could the lives of Rohith Vemula, a research scholar at the University of Hyderabad who died in 2016, and Payal Tadvi, a postgraduate medical student in Mumbai who died in 2019, have been saved had such regulations been in place? No definitive answer is possible. Yet their deaths underline the need to look beyond regulation and examine the institutional cultures, social attitudes and systemic failures that allow discrimination to persist.
Regulations can certainly make a difference, but their effectiveness depends on whether they are reinforced by an academic culture of shared belonging and mutual respect. These values must become integral to the entire education system, not remain confined to the rules governing higher education institutions. Without this broader transformation, measures meant to promote equity risk deepening the very divisions they were designed to overcome.
The Politics Of Social Justice
The legal challenge before the Supreme Court reflects the intensity of the concerns surrounding the regulations. Politics, too, has played a paradoxical role in this debate, at times championing social justice and affirmative action, and at others recalibrating its position to suit electoral caste equations. The issue has now entered the discourse around the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, with competing positions increasingly viewed through the prism of electoral gain and loss. Can a question as fundamental as social justice and equality in education be addressed through electoral calculation rather than a sustained commitment to social transformation?
Equity should not be perceived as a zero-sum exercise in which the rights or dignity of one group come at the expense of another. Yet, whether we acknowledge it or not, such perceptions are increasingly shaping public discourse. A limited understanding of historical injustice and entrenched social hierarchy can lead sections of historically dominant communities to see affirmative safeguards as discrimination against themselves. This perception is aggravated by a growing scarcity of educational and employment opportunities. Successive generations of graduates face uncertainty, frustration and diminishing expectations. In some upper-caste circles, there is a feeling that reservation is hindering their career prospects. The real culprit is not reservation but an economic model that has failed to create enough opportunities.
Questions of equity, social justice and discrimination cannot, therefore, be examined apart from this economic context of shrinking opportunity and growing insecurity. Amid widespread anxiety about the future, legitimate grievances can be misdirected towards affirmative safeguards, which are then portrayed as the cause of individual or collective disadvantage. Political forces may exploit and amplify such perceptions for electoral gain. The real challenge is to address historical injustice and the contemporary crisis of opportunity together, without letting one be pitted against the other.
The Limits Of Administrative Compliance
Against this backdrop, it is worth asking how far the administrative measures listed in the new regulations can bring about meaningful change: Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, campus monitoring mechanisms, an expanded list of protected categories, time-bound grievance redressal and penalties for non-compliance. Policymakers must explain how these measures are expected to transform institutional realities, and on what evidence or experience their approach rests. Otherwise, they risk becoming yet another exercise in bureaucratic compliance or political expediency.
Discrimination has persisted despite reservations and earlier UGC regulations. The UGC should therefore undertake a comprehensive assessment of the effectiveness, shortcomings and implementation failures of its previous regulations before introducing a new framework. The concern is that policymakers are following a familiar path that has not fully delivered, rather than exploring approaches grounded in past experience and present social and economic realities. What is needed is not another set of regulations but a forward-looking roadmap that addresses the structural roots of discrimination and creates conditions for lasting transformation.
Reservations were conceived as an instrument of affirmative action to redress historical injustice, uplift disadvantaged communities and progressively establish substantive equality. They must be understood in the context of the larger goal of a society in which social background no longer determines a person's opportunities or dignity. Assessing how far we have travelled towards that goal, identifying the gaps that remain and developing a credible vision for the future must be the starting point of any meaningful policy. Without such introspection, regulation may continue to offer the appearance of action without the deeper transformation that Indian higher education and society urgently need. Tragic student suicides have rightly provoked anger. But anger alone should not drive policy. Before enacting yet another set of regulations, we must ask where the problem actually lies.
Building A Culture Of Shared Belonging
Universities must therefore move beyond compliance and nurture an inclusive institutional culture rooted in trust, dignity and respect. The true measure of an inclusive university lies not in the number of committees it sets up or complaints it processes, but in whether every student feels protected, respected and equally valued.
Ultimately, the task is to build campuses that shield students from caste-based discrimination without sacrificing fairness, equal opportunity or institutional autonomy. That requires universities to act, not merely comply. They must listen to students, resolve complaints promptly and fairly, and hold themselves accountable for outcomes rather than paperwork. Equity must unite rather than divide: it should build solidarity, deepen trust in institutions and nurture a shared sense of belonging. The measure of an inclusive university is simple. Every student is protected, and every student is treated fairly.
(Views expressed are personal)
(The author is a former professor at IGNOU, IIMC and CURAJ.)