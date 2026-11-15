Cop Dies By Suicide On Railway Track In UP's Ballia Over 'Blackmail'

A 28-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector, Sandeep Kumar, died by suicide on a railway track in the Chitbadagaon area of Ballia district on Saturday night, with police arresting a woman on charges of abetment and blackmail.
A native of Sant Kabir Nagar who had been posted at Chitbadagaon police station for 11 months, Kumar left his Bullet motorcycle and mobile phone near the tracks before jumping in front of a train.
Ballia SP Iraj Raja stated that the accused woman from the Sikandarpur area was pressuring the married officer to marry her and had previously filed a rape case against another police official two years ago.
A 28-year-old police sub-inspector died on a railway track here in an alleged suicide linked to blackmail by a woman, an officer said on Sunday.
SP Iraj Raja said that on Saturday night, approximately between 7 and 8 pm, police received information that an individual had died by suicide by lying down on a railway track. This was mentioned in an MRO report filed by a railway loco pilot at the next station. Upon reaching the scene, police personnel discovered a bullet motorcycle parked nearby, he said.
A thorough investigation led to the identification of the deceased as sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar (28). He was a native of Sant Kabir Nagar and had been posted at the Chitbarhagaon police station for the past 11 months.
The SP said Kumar had been in a romantic relationship with a young woman from the Sikandarpur police station area. The woman was allegedly pressuring him to marry her and also blackmailing him.
Two years ago, the same woman had filed a rape case against another police official, according to Raja.
The family members of the deceased have been informed, and the police are currently taking the necessary legal action in the matter.
The body of the deceased is being sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.