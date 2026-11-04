China is no longer merely a trading partner for India; it has become an integral part of its manufacturing ecosystem. From the medicines Indians consume to the smartphones they use, from automobiles and electric-vehicle compo­nents to solar panels and industrial machinery, Chinese inputs are embedded in India’s production chains. This creates an economic paradox: India wants to reduce its dependence on China for strategic reasons, but its own manufacturing ambitions continue to depend on Chinese components, technology and raw materials. Decoup­ling, therefore, is not simply a political decision. It is a complex industrial challenge that could take years to address. The challenge for New Delhi is not simply to reduce the trade deficit, but to dismantle the structural dependence that makes China indispensable to Indian manufacturing.