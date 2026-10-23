'India-China Border Areas Gets Disturbed From Time To Time': MEA After ITBP Chief's Remark

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The MEA’s remarks followed comments by Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on Thursday about confrontations with China’s People’s Liberation Army at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, ITBP, India-China
'India-China Border Areas Gets Disturbed From Time To Time': MEA After ITBP Chief's Remark | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • MEA said Chinese deviations from established patrolling patterns periodically disturb border conditions.

  • India and China continue diplomatic and military engagement to resolve outstanding issues.

  • Jaiswal stressed that border peace remains essential for developing broader bilateral relations.

The situation along the India-China border gets disturbed from time to time, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, a day after the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor spoke about the continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said diplomatic and military channels remained in use to address outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He referred questions about specific developments to the Ministry of Defence.

“As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns,” Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

India-China Border Tensions: Face-Offs Continue At Multiple Sites In Arunachal Pradesh, Says ITBP Chief

By Outlook News Desk

Border Peace Essential For Bilateral Relations

Jaiswal said the two countries were continuing efforts to manage differences through existing mechanisms.

“Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control,” he said.

He added that India and China had agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas to strengthen border management.

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External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal - File Photo | PTI
Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal - ANI

“I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” Jaiswal said.

Why The India-China Border Dispute Over Arunachal Pradesh Remains Unresolved

By Sidharth Singh

ITBP Chief Refers To Ongoing Face-Offs

The MEA’s remarks followed comments by Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on Thursday about confrontations with China’s People’s Liberation Army at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kapoor said the ITBP’s newly raised Shaurya commando unit had demonstrated its capabilities during the “ongoing” face-offs. He said the commandos would be deployed in every border battalion as the force strengthened its readiness along the 3,488-km LAC.

Addressing personnel at an ITBP base in Alwar, Rajasthan, ahead of its 65th Raising Day on October 24, Kapoor highlighted the force’s modernisation efforts, including specialised training and emerging warfare technologies.

He said traditional methods of warfare were no longer sufficient to counter China, which he described as India’s “biggest adversary”.

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