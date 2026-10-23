India-China Border Tensions: Face-Offs Continue At Multiple Sites In Arunachal Pradesh, Says ITBP Chief

"Director General has made a very strong revelation. He is appreciating the force there that such attempts have been happening, and the force is doing its job. We appreciate ITBP, but the fact is he is saying this has been happening since July, which means we are in October and now it took for the nation to know about this when an ITBP Director General revealed it. We have not heard anything about this from our Prime Minister. We have not heard anything about this from our Home Minister," she told ANI.