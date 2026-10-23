India-China Border Tensions: Face-Offs Continue At Multiple Sites In Arunachal Pradesh, Says ITBP Chief

ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed that face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops continue at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border, with a stand-off reported near Asaphila since late July.
Chinese troops reportedly pitched tents 6–7 km inside India's perception of the LAC near Maja in Upper Subansiri district, prompting India to increase its border deployment.
The ITBP is accelerating drone and counter-drone modernisation and plans to build underground shelters at border outposts, aiming to match underground facilities with above-ground structures within three years.
Confrontations between Indian and Chinese troops are continuing at multiple locations along the border in Arunachal Pradesh, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said on Thursday, marking the first official confirmation of the scale of rising tensions along the northeastern frontier since July.
“In the past few-days, a situation arose where face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal and it still continues,” Kapur said at the Himveer Samman Samaroh, an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel held at the Central Training College in Alwar, Rajasthan.
The ITBP chief said the force’s newly raised Shaurya commandos had played an important role in the continuing confrontations. He also called for modernisation of weapons and greater investment in drone and counter-drone technology, citing the changing nature of warfare.
Chinese Troops Pitch Tents Near LAC In Arunachal Pradesh
According to government sources cited by The Hindu, Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a stand-off at Asaphila, near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh, since late July.
Chinese troops from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) have reportedly pitched tents at an elevated location, around 6–7 km within India's perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), near the Maja company operating base in the Taksing circle of Upper Subansiri district.
A government source told the newspaper that Indian and Chinese troops came face to face during routine patrolling near Maja in July. The troops returned after a brief confrontation, but Chinese forces allegedly returned in larger numbers a few days later and set up tents.
India has also increased its deployment along the border, the report said.
The stand-off has persisted despite diplomatic and military engagement between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India from September 11 to 13, while three high-level border-related meetings have taken place since July.
Political Reactions
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh has reacted to the revelation. He accused the Prime Minister of bowing to China and continuously making concessions.
"While on one hand, the Prime Minister, who bows to China, continues the ongoing saga of making concessions, in the meantime, the Director General of the ITBP has commended the force's performance in the recent clashes with the Chinese PLA within Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, which is absolutely justified. Yet, the Prime Minister and his entire apparatus remain silent on this grave issue," he said in a post on X.
Ramesh further accused the government of in action pointing towards China's 60,000 MW hydroelectric project as well as them renaming places in Arunachal.
"China is relentlessly renaming our towns in Arunachal Pradesh and constructing a 60,000 MW dam, which poses a major threat to our ecology and water security," he added.
Congress MP Jebi Mather also joined in the criticism of the government. accusing the Prime Minister and Home Minister of withholding information.
"Director General has made a very strong revelation. He is appreciating the force there that such attempts have been happening, and the force is doing its job. We appreciate ITBP, but the fact is he is saying this has been happening since July, which means we are in October and now it took for the nation to know about this when an ITBP Director General revealed it. We have not heard anything about this from our Prime Minister. We have not heard anything about this from our Home Minister," she told ANI.
Arunachal Integral Part Of India
In August amid allegations that PLA troops crossed the LAC at multiple points, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India while also clarifying that the condition at the border areas will reflect on larger India-China ties.
The MEA had also informed that the ITBP was geared to 'dominate' the border and check Chinese activities.
“In matters relating to the border areas between India and China, we have always emphasised in discussions with the Chinese side that we consider these issues as most serious and that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in these areas is of the utmost importance. We have also stated that the state of the border affairs will reflect on the state of our larger bilateral ties,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing in August..