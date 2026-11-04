BJP To Hold 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Marches Across States Today

The BJP is organising 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' marches and rallies across several states on Wednesday.
Union ministers and senior BJP leaders, including J P Nadda and Nitin Nabin, will lead demonstrations.
Major marches are planned in Bhopal, Gorakhpur and East Delhi, alongside a student rally at Delhi University.
The BJP on Wednesday will hold 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) marches and rallies in several states as part of its campaign against what the party describes as attempts to create political instability and disrupt democratic processes.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda will participate in a march in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The march will begin from Atal Path and culminate at Roshanpura Square.
Nadda on Tuesday addressed the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Yatra held in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, accusing the Congress, the INDI Alliance and the Samajwadi Party of undermining the credibility of the Election Commission.
Nadda stated that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country aims to purify the electoral rolls by removing the names of deceased, shifted, absent and duplicate voters.
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin will participate in a rally in Gorakhpur alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During his two-day organisational visit to the state, Nabin is also scheduled to attend the party's core committee meeting and an interaction with intellectuals.
Nabin will arrive in Gorakhpur on Wednesday and lead the march at 12 noon, starting from Maharana Pratap Inter College and concluding at the Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue, according to a party statement.
Following the march, he will interact with prominent members of the society at Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal and hold a meeting with the party's public representatives. He will also attend a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee later in the evening.
The visit comes as the BJP steps up its organisational activities in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
On Thursday, Nabin will visit the Baba Gorakhnath Temple at 8 am and offer prayers.
He will subsequently hold meetings with former party office-bearers, including those who served at the state and regional levels, former district in-charges and former district presidents.
The BJP chief will also interact with former public representatives, including former MPs, MLAs, members of the Legislative Council and former heads of local bodies and zila panchayats.
He will later hold a detailed meeting with state office-bearers, including the state president, regional office-bearers and other key functionaries, to discuss the roadmap for upcoming party campaigns and electoral strategy, the statement said.
In Delhi, a similar march will be held in East Delhi, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra scheduled to participate.
Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will organise a mega student rally at the University of Delhi under the "Remove Anarchy, Save Democracy" campaign.
The ABVP said more than 15,000 students will participate in the march, which will begin from the university's Rugby Ground and proceed towards Kranti Chowk.
This massive demonstration is a united march of student power against anarchic and anti-national forces that are attempting to destabilise the country by promoting disorder through various ongoing movements, the ABVP said.
The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign comes amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and opposition parties over allegations of electoral irregularities and the functioning of democratic institutions.
The INDIA bloc on Sunday called for the BJP's ouster from power over the "vote chori" charge, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and sent to jail for "treason" in the future and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to escape the law.
In a show of strength, prominent leaders of the opposition grouping addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan here and claimed that the BJP formed governments at the Centre and in states with a "stolen" mandate.