EC Asks Bengal SIR Tribunal Judges To Use PAN, ID For Digital Signatures

The CEO’s office asked the judges last week to apply for the certificates through a private agency, The Indian Express reported. An October 28 email from the agency listed the documents required: colour scans of the applicant’s PAN card and government ID, a photograph, a mobile number and email address, plus the authorising person’s government ID and an authorisation letter. The process also includes one-time password checks and video verification. Each certificate costs ₹2,300.