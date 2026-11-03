CPI(M) alleges the recent IAS administrative reshuffle was executed to place favorable officers in key departments.
The opposition claims transfers in critical portfolios facilitate corruption and weaken institutional transparency.
The party demands accountability regarding high-level administrative reshuffles across key government sectors.
The opposition CPI(M) in Kerala on Tuesday alleged that the major reshuffle of senior IAS officers, carried out a day ago, was done with the aim of facilitating corrupt activities.
"So, they (government) are moving senior bureaucrats, who are their favourites, to sectors where corruption is possible," CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged.
The Congress-led UDF government on Monday ordered a major reshuffle of senior IAS officers, effecting changes in the leadership of key departments, including Home, Finance, Health, Power and Industries.
As part of the administrative changes, K R Jyothilal (1993 batch), Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance departments. He will also hold additional charge of the Water Resources, Housing and Coir departments.
Minhaj Alam (1996 batch), who was heading the Home and Vigilance departments, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department.
He will also hold additional charge of the Taxes Department, Public Procurement Advisory Department and Chief Executive Officer of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. He will additionally serve as Chairman of the Kerala Financial Corporation.
Another key appointment is that of Prasanth N (2007 batch) as Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), replacing M G Rajamanickam (2008 batch), who has been transferred as Secretary, Local Self Government Department.
Besides that, Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph (1997 batch), Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Transport Department.
Her transfer follows reported differences between her and Health Minister K Muraleedharan on various issues.