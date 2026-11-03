Aga Ruhullah Quits National Conference, Resigns From Srinagar MP Post As Omar Abdullah’s Troubles Deepen

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah resigned from the National Conference and his parliamentary seat.
He said the party had moved away from promises on Article 370, constitutional rights, quota reforms and political prisoners.
His exit comes amid a reported 14-day ultimatum from 25 disgruntled NC MLAs seeking a cabinet overhaul.
Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah resigned from the National Conference and his parliamentary seat on Tuesday, adding to the pressure on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s government as dissent grows within the ruling party.
Speaking at a gathering in Budgam, Ruhullah said he could no longer support the NC as it moved away from campaign promises, including the restoration of Article 370, constitutional rights, quota reforms and the release of political prisoners.
J&K BJP leader Ravinder Raina called the resignation a major setback for the NC. “He has served as an MLA three times and has also held a ministerial position. His resignation is a major setback for the National Conference,” he said.
Ruhullah’s exit follows a cabinet reshuffle on October 27 that brought four new ministers into the government and has triggered discontent among NC legislators.
Dissident MLAs Demand Cabinet Overhaul
On Monday, 25 disgruntled NC lawmakers reportedly gave the party leadership 14 days to address their demands, warning that they could approach Raj Bhavan and withdraw their support from the government.
The legislators are seeking the removal of all sitting ministers and the dismissal of Abdullah’s adviser. They have also called for a new council of ministers selected through what they describe as a transparent, merit-based process. The dissidents accused Abdullah and his close associates of sidelining consultation and imposing decisions from the top, News 18 reported citing sources.
The National Conference rejected claims of a rebellion, describing the legislators’ meeting as “routine” and saying it did not signal a party rift, News18 reported.
Cabinet Reshuffle Preceded Dissent
The latest discontent followed Abdullah’s cabinet expansion. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath to four new ministers at a ceremony at Lok Bhawan. The inductees were Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Pahalgam MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani, also known as Kallo.
With the four appointments, the Council of Ministers reached its maximum permitted strength of nine.