Hackers have targeted supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe.
The attacks have put meat and frozen food stocks at risk.
Outdated software and weak security leave systems vulnerable.
A supermarket freezer is hardly the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about cybercrime. Yet, across Europe, these everyday appliances have become the target of a growing wave of attacks. Hackers are remotely interfering with refrigeration systems, raising temperatures and putting thousands of food products at risk.
A series of incidents has affected supermarket refrigeration systems in several European countries, disrupting the storage of meat, dairy products and frozen food.
The attacks have raised concerns about how cybercriminals can exploit everyday equipment connected to the internet and cause disruption far beyond the digital world.
The incidents first drew attention in October, when hundreds of supermarket stores in France experienced problems with their refrigeration systems.
On November 2, similar incidents were reported in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, Estonia and the Netherlands.
The pattern has raised questions about whether the attacks are connected, who could be behind them, and why hackers would choose supermarket fridges as a target.
What Has Happened?
A wave of refrigeration failures hit food retailers in six European countries on November 2, 2026, raising suspicions of a coordinated cyberattack. Supermarkets in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands and Estonia reported problems, forcing some stores to take chilled and frozen food off their shelves.
In Belgium and Luxembourg, around 40 Delhaize outlets were affected. Ireland's SuperValu reported problems with a particular model of refrigeration equipment at 13 stores, while seven Coop supermarkets in Sweden also faced disruptions.
An ICA outlet in the Swedish town of Sjöbo reported that hackers had accessed its cooling systems and changed the temperature settings to 50°C. However, this does not establish that the food stored inside the units actually reached that temperature.
The incidents brought back memories of a similar attack in France, where hackers reportedly gained control of internet-connected refrigeration management software, causing temperatures to rise and forcing retailers to discard large quantities of food.
A series of unexplained refrigerator failures at military commissaries across at least six US bases in early August also raised questions about whether refrigeration systems were being targeted elsewhere.
Who Is Behind The Cyber Attacks?
So far, no politically motivated hacking group has taken credit for the attacks. There have also been no reports of ransomware gangs demanding money from the supermarkets.
Such an approach would be difficult in this case, as the damage is already done by the time retailers discover that their refrigeration systems have overheated.
Rafe Pilling, senior director for threat intelligence at cybersecurity firm Sophos, said the attacks could have two likely explanations. “The two most plausible attribution scenarios for me are some kind of state-based signalling and demonstration of capability or some kind of lone-wolf hacker that is conducting these attacks for their own personal reasons,” according to the Guardian.
How Can Someone Hack Supermarkets?
Commercial refrigeration systems can be accessed remotely because their control software is connected to the internet. This also leaves them exposed to cyberattacks if security flaws are not fixed.
Unlike computers and smartphones, which regularly notify users about software updates and security patches, refrigeration equipment can continue running on outdated software for years without being updated.
Supermarkets rely on digital controllers to regulate their refrigeration systems, set temperatures, manage alarms and control operating times. These systems also allow technicians to check equipment and carry out maintenance remotely instead of visiting each store.
Known as operational technology, these digital tools directly control physical machines, meaning anyone who gains access to them can change how the equipment works.
Coop Sweden said some of the affected refrigerators used 4G mobile connections, which increased their exposure to remote access. Meanwhile, ICA confirmed that its refrigeration systems were supplied by Danish firm Danfoss, whose equipment was also involved in the earlier incidents in France.
What Can Stores Do To Protect Themselves?
Retailers need to secure remote access to their refrigeration systems while ensuring technicians can still monitor and repair the equipment safely.
France's national cybersecurity agency, CERT-FR, has advised businesses to disconnect refrigeration controllers from direct internet access, review their security settings and install updates wherever possible.
It has also warned that simply resetting an outdated controller without fixing the security weakness could leave it vulnerable to another attack.
Supermarkets must also restore normal cooling, check whether stored food is safe and find out how hackers gained access to their systems. Investigators, meanwhile, need to establish whether the incidents reported in different European countries are connected.
Refrigeration technology company Copeland has issued similar recommendations, including restricting remote access, changing default passwords, checking system configurations and replacing equipment that no longer receives security support.
One way to secure remote connections is through a virtual private network (VPN), which encrypts the connection and allows only authorised users to access the system.
The attacks have exposed how vulnerable everyday equipment can become when connected to the internet without adequate protection.
As investigations continue, supermarkets across Europe face the task of securing their refrigeration systems and preventing further disruption. The incidents also serve as a warning that cyber threats can reach far beyond computers and networks.