Superstition Or Quirk? Rajat Paliwal's Unique Scoreboard Trick As He Hits 21st First-Class Ton

For most batters, the scoreboard is something they keep glancing at during an innings, whether to check how many runs they have scored, how far their team is from a target or, perhaps most nervously, how close they are to a personal milestone. Services captain Rajat Paliwal, however, would rather not know any of that, especially when he is batting and has even instructed the scorers at Palam's Air Force Complex Ground to keep his individual score off the scoreboard.