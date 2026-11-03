Superstition Or Quirk? Rajat Paliwal's Unique Scoreboard Trick As He Hits 21st First-Class Ton

Rajat Paliwal scored his 21st first-class century, remaining unbeaten on 111 against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy
The Services captain keeps his individual score hidden on the scoreboard to avoid distractions while batting
After a disappointing previous season, Paliwal began preparing in May to make a strong comeback
For most batters, the scoreboard is something they keep glancing at during an innings, whether to check how many runs they have scored, how far their team is from a target or, perhaps most nervously, how close they are to a personal milestone. Services captain Rajat Paliwal, however, would rather not know any of that, especially when he is batting and has even instructed the scorers at Palam's Air Force Complex Ground to keep his individual score off the scoreboard.
It is an unusual arrangement but one that has worked rather well for the 34-year-old, who believes that watching his runs accumulate can sometimes become a distraction and take his attention away from the job at hand. The practice, which he adopted after the Covid-19 pandemic, came in particularly handy on Monday when Paliwal brought up his 21st first-class century against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy without even realising that he was approaching the three-figure mark.
In fact, it was the opposition's reaction, rather than anything on the scoreboard, that gave him a clue.
"I got to know that I was getting closer to a century when I saw more fielders around me. I realised I had scored a hundred only through the reaction of the Delhi players," Paliwal said after the day's play.
A Scoreboard Secret That Has Lasted Years
There is another person who deserves some credit for keeping this little arrangement running smoothly. Ravikant, who has been associated with the Palam ground for 35 years and serves as its chief ground staff member, also operates the scoreboard and has been entrusted with keeping Paliwal's individual score under wraps.
When Paliwal first approached him with the request after cricket resumed following the pandemic, Ravikant was initially hesitant but eventually agreed to go along with the unusual instruction. What began as an experiment has since become a regular feature of Paliwal's batting routine, with the scoreboard operator making sure that the captain's individual runs are not displayed while he is at the crease.
"I started this practice sometime after Covid. Sometimes, I used to feel a little nervous and lose my focus. The scoreboard draws attention, so I have taken it out of the picture entirely to concentrate only on the game," Paliwal explained.
From 27 For 3 To An Unbeaten 111
The decision to keep his score hidden proved particularly useful on Monday, when Services needed their captain to step up after a difficult start against Delhi. Walking in at 27 for three, Paliwal found himself with plenty of responsibility as Delhi's bowlers continued to make early inroads, but he dug in and produced an innings that gave his side some much-needed stability.
Services were eventually bowled out for 266 in 88 overs, but Paliwal remained unbeaten on 111 off 196 deliveries, with 10 boundaries in an innings that stood out for both its timing and importance.
"This hundred is very special, especially because the team had lost four wickets for 40-odd runs and we needed this knock. This has come after a long time and at a critical juncture before a break, to set the tone for the next phase," he said.
The century also carried personal significance, considering that Paliwal had endured a difficult 2025-26 season, managing just 264 runs. Rather than allowing that disappointing campaign to linger, however, he began preparing well ahead of the new season, determined to return with better performances.
"The previous season was not good, I'll admit. But I prepared well for this season. I started my preparation in May itself," he said.
His performances in the competitive Inter-Services tournament offered encouraging signs that the hard work was beginning to pay off. An unbeaten 48 against Bengal and a 44 against Maharashtra helped him build confidence before Monday's much more substantial contribution against Delhi.
Paliwal also remains a firm believer in the importance of first-class cricket at a time when the faster formats, particularly T20 cricket, command much of the attention, media coverage and commercial interest. While he acknowledges that the game has become considerably faster, Paliwal does not believe that players should be categorised by the formats they play.
"It's true that cricket has become much faster. Throughout the year, there is a lot of focus on T20 cricket because of the exposure, media coverage and attention it receives. But you cannot categorise players like that," he said.
Paliwal's 21st first-class hundred is another milestone in a career spanning nearly 15 years but perhaps the most interesting part of Monday's achievement is that he reached it without keeping track of the very thing most batters obsess over.
The scoreboard may have remained silent about his individual runs but Paliwal's bat did all the talking.