'It Makes No Difference': Mohammed Shami Speaks Out On India Snub As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns

Mohammed Shami responds to criticism over his fitness and continued India snubs
The Bengal pacer claims four wickets against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy
Shami backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback, saying every deserving player should get a chance
Mohammed Shami has made his stance clear on his continued absence from the Indian cricket team, insisting that outside criticism and selection decisions will not distract him from his primary responsibility of performing on the field.
The experienced fast bowler made the remarks after delivering an impressive performance for Bengal in their opening match of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season against Delhi.
Shami picked up four wickets for 30 runs as Bengal bowled Delhi out for 240 in 77.3 overs in Kalyani on Sunday. His performance once again highlighted his ability to trouble batters in domestic cricket, even as questions continue to surround his international future.
Mohammed Shami Responds to Questions Over Fitness and Selection
Shami has repeatedly found himself on the sidelines despite his experience and performances. Addressing the criticism surrounding his fitness and bowling rhythm, the pacer made it clear that he was no longer interested in engaging with outside opinions.
“People perhaps enjoy looking and passing comments more. They say the rhythm isn't there, that he doesn't look fit, or whatever else. It doesn't bother me. I'm on the ground, I'm playing, and I'm playing wherever I'm given a chance. The rest is your job,” Shami said during a press conference.
He further underlined his determination to concentrate on cricket rather than dwell on his omission from the national squad.
“I have stopped making such comments. It makes no difference to me. Now, whoever wants to do whatever, let them. My job is just to play,” he added.
The latest setback for Shami came with his omission from India's squad for the T20I series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned a return to the national side after a four-year absence, prompting fresh discussions about opportunities for experienced fast bowlers.
Shami Backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Comeback
Shami welcomed Bhuvneshwar's return, emphasising that talented cricketers should receive opportunities when their performances and abilities justify selection.
“A person should keep going on hope alone,” he said.
Praising Bhuvneshwar's skills and consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shami added that players should not be kept out of the team for extended periods when they continue to work hard and demonstrate their potential.
“I'm happy for him because this has come after such a long time. He has also delivered performances consistently in the IPL. If someone is working hard, showing their skill and has the potential, why shouldn't they be playing? Everyone deserves a chance to perform,” Shami said.
Four-Wicket Haul Strengthens Shami's Case
Against Delhi, Shami dismissed Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen and Divij Mehra. Delhi's Hrithik Shokeen top-scored with 56 off 98 deliveries, while Bengal's Akash Deep claimed two wickets and Mukesh Kumar took one. Off-spinner Amir Ghani finished with three wickets.
Shami last represented India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. For now, the veteran pacer appears determined to let his performances do the talking as he continues to pursue opportunities at the highest level.