Mohammed Shami Skips Bengal’s Ranji Trophy Match After India Tour Of New Zealand Snub

Mohammed Shami misses Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Services
The pacer was overlooked for India’s upcoming New Zealand tour
Shami claimed four wickets against Delhi in Bengal’s season opener
Mohammed Shami’s absence from Bengal’s ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign has raised fresh questions about the experienced fast bowler’s immediate plans, particularly after he was overlooked for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.
The veteran pacer had started the domestic season impressively, reminding selectors of his quality with the ball. However, his decision to miss Bengal’s latest fixture has brought renewed attention to his fitness, workload and hopes of making an international comeback.
Why Is Mohammed Shami Missing Bengal’s Ranji Trophy Match?
Shami was absent from Bengal’s second Ranji Trophy fixture against Services, which began on October 18 at Palam A Stadium in Delhi. The 36-year-old had participated in Bengal’s training session the previous day and was expected to lead the pace attack.
According to a report by Revsportz, the pacer was rested, although sources close to the team management indicated that the decision may have been his own. No definitive explanation for his absence was reported.
His unavailability is significant for Bengal, who are also without Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, both engaged with India A duties. Mohammed Kaif and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal were included in the playing XI to strengthen the pace department.
Shami Overlooked for India’s New Zealand Tour
Shami’s absence from the domestic fixture comes just days after the BCCI announced India’s squads for the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand, with the senior pacer missing out on both selections. The decision has further complicated his efforts to return to international cricket after an extended absence.
India’s New Zealand tour will feature five ODIs and two Test matches. The ODI series begins on November 4, while the Test leg gets underway on November 19. Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the Test squad, while Mohammed Siraj is part of both ODI and Test plans.
Shami’s omission has attracted attention because of his experience and record, particularly in major international tournaments. However, reported concerns about his ability to sustain longer spells have emerged amid the selection debate. The selectors have not publicly confirmed a specific reason for leaving him out.
Bengal Playiing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Ankur Paul, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Abishek Porel (WK), Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal