Why Mohammed Shami Was Not Picked In India's Squad For New Zealand Series? Reason Revealed

Mohammed Shami was excluded from India's squads for the New Zealand series amid reported fitness concerns
Journalist Devendra Pandey claimed selectors doubt Shami's ability to bowl longer spells
Shami impressed in domestic cricket, taking 37 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches in 2025-26
Mohammed Shami's absence from India's squads for the upcoming New Zealand series has raised questions, especially after the experienced pacer delivered impressive performances in domestic cricket.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the Test and ODI series on October 16, but the Bengal fast bowler was once again left out.
Despite his recent success in the Ranji Trophy, reports suggest that concerns over his ability to maintain fitness and bowl longer spells remain a factor in the selectors' decision.
Why Mohammed Shami Was Not Selected for the New Zealand Series?
According to a report by journalist Devendra Pandey, the Indian team management and selectors remain unconvinced about Shami's ability to sustain the workload required in longer formats. His recent domestic performances have not been enough to remove those concerns.
“Selectors and Team management don’t have any trust in Mohd Shami’s fitness despite him playing in the Ranji Trophy. They feel he can’t bowl a longer spell, and that is why they are going with young bowlers,” tweeted Devendra Pandey.
The reported concern centres on whether Shami can consistently deliver extended spells at international level, particularly in Test cricket. While the 36-year-old has continued playing domestic matches, the selectors appear to be considering workload and long-term availability when choosing India's bowling attack.
However, this explanation is based on the reported assessment and should not be treated as an official statement from the BCCI selection committee.
Mohammed Shami's Recent Domestic Performance
Shami has continued to produce strong numbers in domestic cricket. During the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, he claimed 37 wickets in seven matches for Bengal at an average of 16.72. He also took seven wickets in three matches for East Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy, helping his team win the competition.
In Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener against Delhi, Shami took five wickets across the match. These performances underline his ability to take wickets, although the selectors' reported concern relates to his capacity to sustain longer spells rather than his wicket-taking ability alone.
What Mohammed Shami Said About His India Comeback
Shami has also addressed his repeated absence from the national team, maintaining that his priority is to perform whenever he gets an opportunity. Speaking to RevSportz, he pointed to his domestic performances and said he had demonstrated his fitness while representing Bengal.
“If I don’t get the chance to play for India again, it’s not my loss,” Shami said, reiterating that his focus remains on domestic cricket.