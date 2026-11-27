Mohammed Shami shifts focus to domestic cricket and IPL, keeping international comeback hopes aside
The India pacer explains why he retired from Test cricket, citing workload concerns
Shami confirms availability for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and remains open to red-ball cricket for fitness
India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has shifted his attention towards domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), putting thoughts of an international comeback on the back burner.
Although the veteran pacer remains available for India's white-ball assignments, he is no longer preoccupied with the prospect of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup.
Shami, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, continues to represent Bengal in domestic competitions. The 35-year-old has featured in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season and is also expected to be available for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Speaking to Cricinfo, Shami said his immediate priority was to maintain his rhythm, enjoy the game and continue contributing to his state side and IPL franchise rather than keeping track of potential international opportunities.
“I have stopped counting all these things,” Shami said when asked whether the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup featured in his plans, as quoted by Cricinfo.
“Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) will decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing, to stay in rhythm, and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL”, he added,
The fast bowler, who holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian in men's ODI World Cup history, last represented the national team in the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.
Despite his absence from international cricket since then, Shami has maintained his involvement in the limited-overs formats at the domestic level.
He also stressed that his continued participation in cricket was driven by his enjoyment of the sport and the opportunity to share his experience with younger players.
“As long as you like cricket, as long as you enjoy it, you should play. That is my motivation, that I’m still enjoying it, and I hope some of the boys learn or pick up something while playing for the state because experience matters a lot. This is my belief that it doesn’t matter where you’re playing and at what level, you should transfer something or the other (to the youngsters),” Shami said.
Mohammed Shami Explains Test Retirement
Shami announced his retirement from the longest format earlier this month, bringing an end to his Test career as he looks to manage his workload and concentrate on white-ball cricket.
The experienced pacer explained that the physical demands of red-ball cricket had influenced his decision, adding that he was comfortable with the choice.
“It (retirement) felt like the right thing, so I did it. I’m moving well, playing well, so I’ll play white-ball now bindaas (carefree). It’s not good for the body to take too much load. Now when people don’t like my skills (in red-ball cricket), then I’m going to play the white-ball game."
"There is no regret (of retirement). Whatever is written in your destiny, you will get, and I’m happy with whatever I got. Now I’ll keep playing till whatever is in my destiny and enjoy it,” Shami said.
However, stepping away from international Test cricket does not mean Shami has completely ruled out playing the format. He clarified that he would still consider turning out for Bengal in red-ball matches if required, particularly when it helps him maintain his fitness.
“There is no connection (of me playing SMAT) with (Test) retirement. I have already said that I will continue playing white-ball cricket. And if needed, I will also play red-ball (cricket) for fitness. So, it is not a new experience. It is the same routine that I have been following for the past 15-20 years. Nothing new,” he said.
Shami also confirmed his availability for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, although he now has greater flexibility in deciding his playing schedule. Retiring from Tests, he explained, has allowed him to be more selective about the matches he takes part in and manage his workload accordingly.
“Sure, yaar (will play Vijay Hazare Trophy). But the option is that now I can pick and choose which games to play and which ones to leave. There is no pressure at all. But hopefully, it goes well, and I stay fit till the next season and keep playing well,” Shami said.
Shami will also turn out for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2027 after moving from Lucknow Super Giants in a trade deal earlier this month.