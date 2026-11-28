Nathan Lyon has been omitted from Australia’s Test squad for the home series against New Zealand
George Bailey said the off-spinner remains in the frame for the five-Test tour of India early next year
Corey Rocchiccioli has replaced Lyon in the squad for the New Zealand Tests
Nathan Lyon has been left out of Australia’s squad for the home Test series against New Zealand, but chief selector George Bailey has indicated the veteran off-spinner remains firmly in the frame for the tour of India early next year. The series against New Zealand starts on December 9 in Perth.
Lyon, 39, has 577 wickets in 145 Tests, second only to Shane Warne’s 708 for Australia, and was urged not to think about retirement too quickly. It is the first time since his Test debut in 2011 that Lyon has not been named in an Australia Test squad when available. Bailey also revealed that Lyon would take “a little time off” to process the decision.
Bailey still sees Lyon as a strong option for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Australia are due to play five Tests there early next year, and Lyon’s experience in Indian conditions remains a major factor in the selectors’ thinking.
Selection Call Explained
Corey Rocchiccioli comes in. The 29-year-old off-spinner has been picked in Lyon’s place for the New Zealand Tests. He has taken 205 wickets at an average of 30.62 in 59 First-Class matches.
Bailey made clear the decision was not meant to close the door on Lyon. “It was a challenging conversation and the key to that conversation from the panel's point of view was we hope it's not the end for him,” Bailey said on Saturday.
He then underlined the selectors’ longer view. “We see a path and I think he can still have enormous value when you project forward to India, on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there," he told reporters. Bailey added: “But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him and I think he's taking a little bit of time. But certainly from our perspective, I hope it's not the end.”
India Tour Security
India remains central to the discussion. Bailey indicated Lyon would not be in danger of missing that tour because of his record, experience and knowledge of those conditions.
Bailey was emphatic when asked if Lyon could miss out on that assignment too. “I think given his record there and his experience and his knowledge and how challenging a place that is to tour and the fact we've got five Tests there, no, I don't think it is something that would happen,” Bailey said.
Recent Form Concerns
His place has been under pressure. Since last year, Lyon’s spot in the playing XI has faced scrutiny as coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins have preferred an extra quick when pitches have suited pace bowling, using Scott Boland as a fourth seamer.
That trend began before this squad call. Lyon was first dropped from the XI for the day-night Test in Jamaica against West Indies and was also left out during the Ashes in Brisbane. He reacted sharply to the Brisbane omission, calling it “filthy.” He was picked for only two of the five Tests late last year.
The pattern then moved beyond pink-ball matches. Lyon was dropped for the first time since 2013 for a red-ball game in the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha. Since returning from a hamstring injury, he has taken 10 wickets at 41.20. He was also outbowled by Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan in Darwin and South Africa’s Simon Harmer in Cape Town.
Bailey linked the latest decision to that return in output. “Unfortunately, he just hasn't quite had the impact over the last few games that we would have liked,” Bailey said.