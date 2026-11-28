Sourav Ganguly said he was surprised by Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s playing XI against New Zealand
The former India captain said he would have picked Siraj ahead of Anshul Kamboj
Ganguly made the remarks at an event in Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly has questioned Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s playing XI against New Zealand and said he would have picked the experienced pacer ahead of Anshul Kamboj. Siraj has been left out of both Tests on the tour.
The former India captain made his view clear as India persisted without Siraj despite his standing in the current Test cycle. Ganguly’s comments matter because they go to a wider selection call—whether India should test younger bowlers in overseas conditions or back proven performers.
Ganguly made the remarks at an event in Kolkata. He also said that while head coach Gautam Gambhir may have his own reasons for backing a younger bowler, he would rather prioritise winning than experiment in demanding conditions.
Siraj's Tour Record
Siraj has barely featured on the tour.
He played just one ODI in New Zealand and also turned out in a multi-day match for India A. Even so, he did not make India’s XI for either of the two Tests.
That absence stands out further because Siraj is the highest wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship cycle. The contrast between that record and his limited role on this tour has sharpened the debate around India’s pace selection.
Ganguly's Selection View
Ganguly did not hide his surprise.
“I’m surprised Mohammed Siraj is not in the team. I don’t know what’s the reason," Ganguly said at an event in Kolkata. He acknowledged that Gambhir could have his own reasons for preferring a younger bowler.
He also tied the call to India’s recent overseas results and the standard expected of the team management in such conditions. “Having lost in Australia, doing reasonably well in England and coming to New Zealand, these are actually conditions that raise your bar as a coach. I would rather want to win than give everybody an opportunity," he said.
Ganguly added that Siraj would have been in his own XI. “So yes, Siraj is someone, if I were captain, I would have played him. But I am sure Gautam has a reason, because as a coach, he wants to win and wants his team to do well. I would really want to find out what the reason is," he said.
The former BCCI president was even more categorical when asked if he would have accepted Kamboj over Siraj had selectors backed that move. “No, no, no… I wouldn’t accept," Ganguly said.
Ganguly also suggested that Gambhir could be looking at Kamboj as a future option, especially with Jasprit Bumrah getting older. But he made clear that, in his view, Kamboj’s selection could not be backed over Siraj on quality.