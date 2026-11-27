'Subah Ke 3 Baje Buri Khabar': Fans Question Gautam Gambhir After Mohammed Siraj's Snub In IND Vs NZ 2nd Test

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi 27 November 2026 6:00 am Published at: 27 November 2026 4:02 am Updated on:

Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from India's playing XI against New Zealand sparks debate among fans. Check out how cricket enthusiasts reacted to the pacer's latest snub

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi 27 November 2026 6:00 am Published at: 27 November 2026 4:02 am Updated on:

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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