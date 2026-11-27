Mohammed Siraj misses the 2nd Test against New Zealand again
Gurnoor Brar makes his Test debut in Christchurch
Fans question India's decision to bench the experienced pacer
Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from India's playing XI has sparked another debate among cricket fans. Despite being one of India's most experienced fast bowlers, the Hyderabad pacer has once again failed to find a place in the team for the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Siraj also missed the opening Test in Wellington, where India's selection decisions attracted considerable criticism. The visitors eventually settled for a draw despite dominating large parts of the contest. With India making another change to their pace attack, fans were left surprised to see Siraj remain on the sidelines.
Mohammed Siraj Misses Out Again as Gurnoor Brar Makes Test Debut
India made one change to their playing XI for the Christchurch Test, bringing in Gurnoor Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna. However, Siraj was once again overlooked despite being available for selection.
The decision raised questions about the team management's selection strategy, especially after India's inability to secure a victory in the first Test. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill had already faced criticism for leaving out experienced campaigners like Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja in Wellington.
Interestingly, Gurnoor received his maiden Test cap, while Siraj continued to watch from the sidelines. The reason behind the pacer's continued exclusion was not specifically revealed by Gill.
Fans React to Mohammed Siraj's Continued Snub
Siraj's absence did not go unnoticed on social media, with several fans questioning India's decision to bench the experienced pacer again.
Here are some reactions from fans on X:
While some fans expressed disappointment over Siraj's exclusion, others questioned the team's preference for another pace-bowling combination.
The debate surrounding India's selection decisions is likely to continue, particularly if the bowling attack struggles to deliver in Christchurch. For now, Siraj will have to wait for another opportunity to represent India in the ongoing Test series.