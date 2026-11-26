India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Good Afternoon!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time, it's an exciting semifinal clash between India A and Sri Lanka A. Both teams are ready to lock horns and are eyeing a place in the final where they will meet either Pakistan or Bangladesh. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action, scores and updates from Doha.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Squads!
Sri Lanka A Squad: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka(w), Pavan Rathnayake(c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ravindu Fernando, Dulaj Samuditha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Chamika Heenatigala
India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Prince Yadav, Vipraj Nigam
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST, with the toss at 03:00 PM IST.
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A clash on the Sony LIV app and website, while the match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Rinku Singh to be dropped?
India's predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Blitz!
The 15-year-old sensation unleashed an unbelievable assault on the UAE bowling attack, smashing 204 off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven boundaries. He brought up his century in just 28 balls before racing to an astonishing double hundred in 52 deliveries. The UAE bowlers were left completely clueless as Sooryavanshi turned the contest into a six-hitting spectacle. A breathtaking knock, a record-breaking performance and another reminder of the extraordinary talent India have unearthed!
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Can Sooryavanshi Pull Off another masterclass?
The challenge is certainly going to be much tougher for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A this time around. Sri Lanka A remain unbeaten in the tournament and have a spin attack that has exploited the Doha conditions brilliantly. Left-arm spinner Wanuja Sahan is among the leading wicket-takers with seven scalps in three matches, while off-spinner Ravindu Fernando could be particularly dangerous against India's left-hand-heavy batting lineup. Fernando averages less than 20 against left-handed batters in List A cricket and is coming off a four-wicket haul. After his unbelievable 204 against the UAE, can Sooryavanshi pull off another batting masterclass against a much tougher Sri Lankan challenge?
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Toss Update!
India A won the toss and opted to bat first.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: IND A Playing XI!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan
India A have made only one change in their playing XI As Tanush Kotian replaces Prabhsimran Singh.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: SL A Playing XI!
Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka(w), Pavan Rathnayake(c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Garuka Sanketh
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Match Begins!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma are out in the middle, with the teenage sensation taking strike. Sri Lanka A have handed the new ball to off-spinner Ravindu Fernando
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: First Four for Sooryavanshi!
A steady start for India A, with six runs coming off the opening over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has collected five runs from as many deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma got off the mark with a single. Ravindu Fernando kept things relatively tight, conceding just six runs without picking up a wicket.
IND A 6/0 (1)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Good Over for IND A!
An expensive over for Sri Lanka A as India A collect 10 runs, taking their total to 16 without losing a wicket. Garuka Sanketh struggled with his line, conceding five wides and another wide, giving away valuable extras. Abhishek Sharma moved to five, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on five.
IND A 16/0 (2)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Lahiru Gives Away 12 Runs
Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are not looking in a hurry, and yet have managed to score at a rate above nine. That is some batting. Lahiru Samarakoon bowled his first over and gave away consecutive fours on the first two deliveries. Lahiru tried to bowl full and away and still gave away more than 10 runs in the over, with two wides.
IND A: 46/0 (5)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on 50 for the opening wicket!
India A race to fifty in 5.1 overs, with a six from teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. This might seem slow for someone who saw Vaibhav tear apart the UAE's bowling lineup. In that match, India A reached 100 in the first five overs and chased a 200-plus total in 14.2 overs.
IND A 58/0 (6)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls For 40
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell for 40 on the final ball of the eighth over. Janith Liyanage used a short delivery to dismiss Sooryavanshi, who pulled the ball straight to Lasith Croospulle at mid-on.
IND A 80/1 (8)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Fifty For Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma slams a 37-ball fifty. It's his second fifty in the tournament, after his first against Pakistan A. He raises his bat and celebrates the milestone. India A will want him to go big to set up a big total
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Fifty Partnership For Tilak, Abhishek
Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have put up a 50-run partnership after Vaibhav's wicket. The partnership has steadied India's innings.
IND A 130/1 (17)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Mishap Averted
Oh boy! Tilak Varma was lucky to stay not out after the mix-up. On the first delivery of the 18th over, Tilak Varma played a shot toward mid-off and called for a single, but Abhishek was looking at the shot and didn't run. Tilak Varma was saved as the Sri Lankan fielder failed to collect the ball cleanly.
Tilak went to Abhishek and told him that it was his call and Abhishek needed to run.
IND A: 130/1 (17.1 Overs)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma Departs
Abhishek Sharma departed for 48 as Lahiru struck to give Sri Lanka A an important breakthrough.
Abhishek looked to attack and hit a maximum over mid-off's head. However, the shot didn't have much power, as it fell short of the boundary line and was caught by Janith Liyanage.
IND A 159/2 (21.5)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak Eyes Fifty
Tilak Varma is in great touch as he eyes a fifty-plus score. He has been in great form with back-to-back centuries against Nepal and Pakistan A. His strike rate has been the talk of the town lately, but in this innings, he is maintaining a respectable scoring rate. Kumar Kushagra is taking his time at the other end.
IND A: 187/2 (28 overs)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Kumar Kushagra Falls
Kumar Kushagra fell for 21 as Pavan Rathnayake grabbed a screamer at short mid-wicket. Pavan latched onto the catch at the right time to send him back, as he, along with Tilak Varma, was starting to threaten Sri Lanka A.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak Varma Scores Fifty
Tilak Varma brought up his fifty in 63 balls. He has slowed down in the last few overs. However, wickets at regular intervals haven't helped his case to up the run rate.
India A will pin their hopes on Tilak to go big from here along with vice-captain Rinku Singh.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak Varma Falls
Tilak Varma was trapped LBW for 53 shortly after bringing up his half-century. India A have suffered continuous blows every time they have looked to go all guns blazing in pursuit of a big total.
Shahbaz Nadeem, who scored a half-century in the Pakistan A clash, joins Rinku Singh in the middle.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Shahbaz-Rinku Look To Steady Ship
Shahbaz Nadeem and Rinku Singh will look to build a partnership first before attempting to accelerate in the final 10 overs. While 300 is well within reach from here, India A will aim to cross the 350-run mark, with commentators repeatedly noting that batting is expected to get easier under the lights.
IND A 212/4 (35)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Rinku Falls For 12
Another setback for vice-captain Rinku Singh as he fell for 12 runs, keeping his quiet run going in the tournament. However, he didn't look happy with the decision and said something to the umpire.
He couldn't challenge the decision as there is no DRS in the tournament. India A are in a troubling situation now.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Suryansh Shedge Goes For 10
Suryansh Shedge tried to go big, but was caught on the boundary line in the deep backward square leg region. Umpires checked if the catch was taken cleanly or not, and he was given out.
India A lose another wicket and slip to 235/6.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tanush Kotian Gets A Lifeline
Debutant Tanush Kotian got a lifeline after being dropped by Nipun at short cover while batting on seven. He will now look to make the most of the reprieve.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tanush-Shahbaz Shift Gears
Shahbaz Nadeem and Tanush Kotian have shifted gears to boost India A's chances of crossing 300. Shahbaz launched the first delivery for a six before Tanush struck a four off the fifth, helping them collect 12 runs from the 46th over.
IND A 274/6 (46)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Shahbaz Hits Fifty, Tanush Falls
Shahbaz Nadeem has ripped apart Sri Lanka A's bowling, going on a rampage to bring up his half-century off just 45 balls with a six in the 49th over. The maximum also propelled India A past the 300-run mark.Tanush Kotian fell for 28 on the last delivery.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Harshit Rana Falls
Harshit Rana's stumps are shattered by a pinpoint yorker from Garuka.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Shahbaz Leads Recovery
India A have posted 317/8 after 50 overs. Sri Lanka A need 318 runs to book a place in the final. India A had a great start, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma putting up a 50-run opening stand. Vaibhav fell for 40, missing out on a fifty. Abhishek Sharma took charge along with skipper Tilak Varma to steady the ship, before the opener fell for 78. India A lost their second wicket at 159 and soon slipped to 235/6 as Sri Lanka A's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Shahbaz Nadeem (54*) and Tanush Kotian (28) stitched together a 73-run partnership to take India A past 300. Shahbaz scored back-to-back fifties, and India A will back their bowlers to defend the target.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Harshit Rana Bowls First Over
Ahh! A difficult chance put down by the skipper in the very first over and Harshit Rana ends the over with four runs.
SL A 4/0 (1)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Harshit And Arshad Leak Runs
Sineth Jayawardena (35*) and Lasith Croospulle (18*) have taken Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan to the cleaners as Sri Lanka A crossed the 50-run mark inside five overs. Sineth has attacked Arshad, who has leaked 35 runs in two overs, while Rana, after bowling two economical overs, conceded 12 runs in his third.
SL A 56/0 (5)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Croospulle and Jayawardena Are Cruising in the Chase
Croospulle (34*) and Jayawardena (43*) have given Sri Lanka A a flying start in their chase of 318. Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan failed to provide a breakthrough with the new ball. Tanush Kotian has kept the batters in check, but India A desperately need a wicket to stay in the match.
SL A: 81/0 (8)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Jayawardena Completes Fifty
Sineth Jayawardena (52*) has raced to a half-century off 35 balls. Alongside Lasith Croospulle, he has given Sri Lanka A the exact start needed in a 300-plus chase. India A desperately need to break this partnership to claw their way back into the contest.
SL A 94/0 (11)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak And Co. Under Pressure
Wow! India A could not have expected an assault like this. Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena have counterattacked the India A bowlers mercilessly, maintaining a run rate above nine while Jayawardena launches every ball in the slog over the ropes.
SL A 113/0 (13)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Croospulle and Jayawardena Attacks Rinku Singh
India A are desperate for a breakthrough. They have turned to Rinku Singh's off-spin, though he too has failed to check Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena.
Both batters are in fine touch and have offered few chances since surviving a couple of early reprieves.
SL A: 154/0 (18 Overs)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Shahbaz Nadeem Draws First Blood
Finally!!! India A have the wicket they were searching for as Shahbaz Nadeem dismisses Sineth Jayawardena for 105.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Shahbaz And Tilak Are Left In Disbelief
Shahbaz Ahmed and Tilak Varma cannot believe the decision! Shahbaz bowls a straight delivery that strikes the pad, drawing a loud appeal from both players, but the umpire refuses to raise his finger.
Shahbaz and Tilak are left in disbelief.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Arshad Khan Back In Attack
Tilak Varma has brought Arshad Khan back into the attack. Lasith Croospulle and Nishan Madushka have ensured that Sri Lanka A do not lose track of the chase following Sineth Jayawardena's dismissal. Arshad conceded 35 runs in his first two overs—let's see how his comeback spell goes.
SL A 218/1 (29)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Croospulle Completes Century
Lasith Croospulle brings up his hundred off 99 balls, adding to India A's misery. India A are firmly on the back foot and need a flurry of wickets to stage a comeback, or they will soon be packing their bags.
SL A: 257/1 (34)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Harshit Rana Strikes
Lasith Croospulle is dismissed shortly after completing his century, with Harshit Rana providing the breakthrough. Is it too late for India A to claw their way back? Sri Lanka A now need just 53 runs off 88 balls with eight wickets in hand as Pavan Rathnayake joins captain Nishan Madushka in the middle. Will we get a late thriller or a one-sided finish?
SL A: 265/2 (35.2)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak Co. In Trouble
Sri Lanka A have breached the 300-run mark and are now just 14 runs away from a win. Captain Nishan Madushka is in the middle, playing a calm and composed innings to steer Sri Lanka A toward victory, while shoulders have dropped in the India A camp.
SL A: 300/2 (38)
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Sri Lanka Make To The Final
MATCH OVER! Sri Lanka A storm into the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final with an eight-wicket win, knocking India A out of the tournament.
Chasing 318 in Doha, Sri Lanka A cruised to 318/2 in 41.3 overs
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Jayawardena, Croospulle Tons Knock IND A Out
This is a major upset. Few would have expected an India A side featuring several senior-team regulars to be sent packing without the trophy. Heading into the tournament, India A boasted a star-studded squad with Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, and captain Tilak Varma. Yet they return empty-handed, first falling to Pakistan A, and now suffering a semifinal defeat against Sri Lanka A that will sting for a while.
Batting first, India A posted 317/8 in 50 overs. Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (78) and Tilak Varma (53) put India A in a strong position before Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten half-century carried them past the 300-run mark. At the halfway stage, India A would have backed themselves to defend the total, but a blistering assault from Sineth Jayawardena (105) and Lasith Croospulle (116) dismantled the bowling attack. Captain Nishan Madushka ensured Sri Lanka A stayed on course after both centurions fell, remaining unbeaten to guide his side to an eight-wicket victory in 41.3 overs. Sri Lanka A now advance to the final, where they will face the winner of the clash between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: It's A Wrap
That's a wrap from our side, we hope you enjoyed our live coverage of the match. India A's campaign may be over, but stick with us as we bring you live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Christchurch, beginning on November 27. Stay tuned for further updates.