The challenge is certainly going to be much tougher for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A this time around. Sri Lanka A remain unbeaten in the tournament and have a spin attack that has exploited the Doha conditions brilliantly. Left-arm spinner Wanuja Sahan is among the leading wicket-takers with seven scalps in three matches, while off-spinner Ravindu Fernando could be particularly dangerous against India's left-hand-heavy batting lineup. Fernando averages less than 20 against left-handed batters in List A cricket and is coming off a four-wicket haul. After his unbelievable 204 against the UAE, can Sooryavanshi pull off another batting masterclass against a much tougher Sri Lankan challenge?