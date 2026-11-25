India A face unbeaten Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final in Doha on November 26
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlines India's batting unit after his sensational 53-ball 204 against UAE
The match starts at 3:30 PM IST, with live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streaming available on SonyLIV
India A are set to face Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 26.
With a place in the final at stake, the Indian side will be keen to carry its batting momentum into the knockout fixture against an unbeaten Sri Lankan team.
India A secured their semi-final berth after finishing second in their group. They head into the contest on the back of a remarkable 250-run chase against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which they completed in just 14.2 overs.
The highlight was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary 53-ball 204, an innings featuring 28 sixes and seven fours.
However, India will need contributions from across the batting order, particularly from Ayush Badoni and Rinku Singh, who have struggled for runs in the tournament.
Captain Tilak Varma has been in excellent form, scoring centuries in both his appearances.
The bowling unit will also have to raise its game against a Sri Lankan side that has remained unbeaten. Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana have picked up seven wickets apiece, but India will need greater consistency from their pace attack.
Sri Lanka A have several players in good form, including Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle and captain Pavan Rathnayake. Wanuja Sahan will also be an important figure with the ball. India will therefore face a stern test as they look to secure a place in the final.
All You Need To Know About India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final
When and where will the India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final take place?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final between India A and Sri Lanka A will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 26.
What time will the India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final begin?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final online in India?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 3:30 PM IST onwards.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Squads
India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Prince Yadav, Vipraj Nigam
Sri Lanka A Squad: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka(w), Pavan Rathnayake(c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ravindu Fernando, Dulaj Samuditha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Chamika Heenatigala