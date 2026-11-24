Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered 204 off 53 balls, studded with seven fours and 28 sixes, at the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha
His blitz powered India A to a seven-wicket win over the UAE, helping the side rebound strongly from their earlier defeat against Pakistan
From becoming the youngest List A double centurion to smashing the fastest 100, 150, and 200, Sooryavanshi rewrote multiple world records
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played the kind of knock that will be talked about for decades to come on Tuesday, November 24, against the UAE in Doha at the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. He scored 204 off 53 balls, laced with seven fours and 28 sixes.
Sooryavanshi's innings powered India A to a seven-wicket victory over the UAE as the team bounced back from the defeat they suffered against Pakistan.
During his innings, Sooryavanshi shattered many records and etched his name into the history books, making his innings instant folklore for cricket fans.
Here is a look at all the records Sooryavanshi broke.
Fastest List A Century (By Balls)
29 Jake Fraser-McGurk South Aus vs Tasmania Adelaide 2023
31 AB de Villiers SA vs WI Joburg 2015
32 Sakibul Gani Bihar vs Arunachal Ranchi 2025
33 Ishan Kishan Jharkhand vs Karnataka Ahmedabad 2025
Fastest 150s In List A One Day Cricket (By Balls)
40 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026
59 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bihar vs Arunachal Ranchi 2025
64 AB de Villiers SA vs WI Joburg 2015
65 Jos Buttler Eng vs Net Amstelveen 2022
Fastest 200s In List A One Day Cricket (By Balls)
103 Chad Bowes Canterbury vs Otago Christchurch 2024
114 N Jagadeesan TN vs Arunachal Bengaluru 2022
114 Harry Brook England vs SL Rawalpindi 2026
Most 6s In An Innings In All Professional Cricket
26 Tanmay Agarwal Hyderabad vs Arunachal Hyderabad 2024 (Ranji)
23 Colin Munro Auckland vs Cen Dis Napier 2015 (Plunkett Shield)
23 D'Arcy Short Western Aus vs Queensland Sydney 2018 (One Day Cup)
Most 6s In An Innings In List A One-Day Cricket
23 D'Arcy Short Western Australia vs Queensland, 2018
21 Bevon Jacobs Auckland vs Otago, 2026
17 Eoin Morgan England vs Afghanistan, 2019
Highest SR In A List A One Day 100
384.90 V Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026 (204 off 53)
338.63 AB de Villiers SA vs WI Joburg 2015 (149 off 44)
328.94 Jake Fraser-McGurk Sou Aus vs Tasmania Adelaide 2023 (125 off 38)
Other Records
15 years and 242 days: Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to score a double century in List A cricket.
31 sixes: Hit by India A, the second-most by a team in a List A innings.
6.3 overs: The point at which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raced to his century, the earliest any batter has reached the milestone in a List A innings.
183 runs: Scored by India A at the end of 10 overs, the highest 10-over team total in List A cricket.
384.90: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's strike rate when he got out—the highest in a List A innings featuring a century.